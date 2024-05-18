DISGUSTING: Catholic Nuns at Benedictine College Attack NFL Star Harrison Butker for Echoing Catholic Teachings

In a shocking display of betrayal, the religious sisterhood of Mount St. Scholastica, co-founders of Benedictine College in Atchinson, Kansas, have shamefully criticized Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.

The NFL star’s crime? Daring to uphold and express the very Catholic teachings that should resonate through the halls of the institution the nuns helped establish.

At the Benedictine College 2024 commencement ceremony, Butker delivered a powerful message on the dignity of life, masculinity, and the most important role of all: motherhood—only to be targeted of those who should be his allies in faith.

During his speech, Butker criticized the moral decay under Biden regime, highlighting the contradiction between Biden’s open Catholic faith and his support for abortion rights. He labeled this a “delusional” act, arguing it deceives the public about being both a Catholic and pro-abortion.

“Our own is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith but, at the same time, is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally. He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I’m sure, to many people, it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice. He is not alone.”

The placekicker didn’t stop at criticizing Biden; he extended his condemnation to other Catholics who support policies contradicting traditional church teachings, particularly around gender identity.

“From the man behind the COVID lockdowns to the people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America, they all have a glaring thing in common: they are Catholic. This is an important reminder that being Catholic alone doesn’t cut it. These are the things we are told in polite society not to bring up, the difficult and unpleasant things.”

Highlighting the broader societal impacts of “degenerate cultural values in media,” Butker denounced what he referred to as “the gay agenda” and criticized the media’s portrayal of traditional values.

Addressing women directly, Butker emphasized the importance of motherhood and homemaking, praising his wife, Isabelle, as an exemplar of fulfilling her vocation as a wife and mother. He attributed much of his personal and professional success to her dedication to their family.

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother. I’m on the stage today and able to be the man I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation. I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker.”

“I say all of this to you because I have seen it firsthand how much happier someone can be when they disregard the outside noise and move closer and closer to God’s will in their life. Isabelle’s dream of having a career might not have come true, but if you asked her today if she has any regrets on her decision, she would laugh out loud, without hesitation, and say, “Heck, No.””

Furthermore, Butker addressed the men in the audience, stressing the essential role of men as leaders and providers in both the home and the wider community. He linked the absence of strong male figures in the home to societal disorder and increased violence, a situation he claims is less prevalent in countries with lower rates of absent fathers.

“To the gentlemen here today: Part of what plagues our society is this lie that has been told to you that men are not necessary in the home or in our communities. As men, we set the tone of the culture, and when that is absent, disorder, dysfunction, and chaos set in. This absence of men in the home is what plays a large role in the violence we see all around the nation. Other countries do not have nearly the same absentee father rates as we find here in the U.S., and a correlation could be made in their drastically lower violence rates, as well.”

“Be unapologetic in your masculinity, fighting against the cultural emasculation of men. Do hard things. Never settle for what is easy. You might have a talent that you don’t necessarily enjoy, but if it glorifies God, maybe you should lean into that over something that you might think suits you better. I speak from experience as an introvert who now finds myself as an amateur public speaker and an entrepreneur, something I never thought I’d be when I received my industrial engineering degree.”

Butker concluded his message to the graduates saying, “Make no mistake: You are entering into mission territory in a post-God world, but you were made for this. And with God by your side and a constant striving for virtue within your vocation, you too can be a saint. Christ is King. To the Heights.”

However, instead of receiving support from his religious community, Butker faced condemnation. The sisters of Mount St. Scholastica shockingly accused him of fostering division rather than unity by promoting what they described as a “narrow definition” of Catholic values. This accusation comes despite Butker’s alignment with longstanding Church teachings on life and family.

The sisters of Mount St. Scholastica issued the following statement:

The sisters of Mount St. Scholastica do not believe that Harrison Butker’s comments in his 2024 Benedictine College commencement address represent the Catholic, Benedictine, liberal arts college that our founders envisioned and in which we have been so invested. Trending: CROCKETT CRACKS: Unhinged Democrat ERUPTS Starts SCREAMING and CUSSES at GOP Member During House Oversight Hearing on AG Garland’s Contempt of Congress (VIDEO) Instead of promoting unity in our church, our nation, and the world, his comments seem to have fostered division. One of our concerns was the assertion that being a homemaker is the highest calling for a woman. We sisters have dedicated our lives to God and God’s people, including the many women whom we have taught and influenced during the past 160 years. These women have made a tremendous difference in the world in their roles as wives and mothers and through their God-given gifts in leadership, scholarship, and their careers. Our community has taught young women and men not just how to be “homemakers” in a limited sense, but rather how to make a Gospel-centered, compassionate home within themselves where they can welcome others as Christ, empowering them to be the best versions of themselves. We reject a narrow definition of what it means to be Catholic. We are faithful members of the Catholic Church who embrace and promote the values of the Gospel, St. Benedict, and Vatican II and the teachings of Pope Francis. We want to be known as an inclusive, welcoming community, embracing Benedictine values that have endured for more than 1500 years and have spread through every continent and nation. We believe those values are the core of Benedictine College. We thank all who are supportive of our Mount community and the values we hold. With St. Benedict, we pray, “Let us prefer nothing whatever to Christ, and may he lead us all together to life everlasting.”

The nuns’ statement has sparked outrage among conservative circles who view this as another example of religious institutions bending to progressive social pressures.