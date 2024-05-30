DISGUSTING! Author John Grisham Fantasizes About Assassinating Supreme Court Justices with Ladies of The View – AUDIENCE LAUGHS (VIDEO)

Far left author John Grisham fantasized about the writing a new book about assassinating Supreme Court Justices with the devils on The View on Wednesday morning.

The crowd thought this was hilarious!

This comes a year after a young leftist attempted an assassination of Justice Kavanaugh and his family at his home.

Police captured the man outside of the Kavanaugh home before he could commit the mass murder.

And, just a year later, this show is still targeting conservative justices and fantasizing about assassinations!

Man With Gun Arrested Near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Home; Told Police He Was There to Kill Kavanaugh

Here is the transcript from this segment.

Joy Behar: There's some scandals plaguing the Supreme Court. Do you have any thoughts on that? And maybe write a book or ever make a movie out of that?

John Grisham: I wrote a great book called The Pelican Brief. (audience cheers) In which two Supreme Court justices were assassinated.

Joy Behar: I know. Yes.

John Grisham: And I thought about doing it again.

(Audience laughs)

Whoopi Goldberg: He's talking about writing part two. It's all fiction.

Joy Behar: It's just fiction, it's made-up stories.

Again, this was a year after the last assassination attempt on a conservative justice!

These are NOT good people.

