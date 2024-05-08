Disgraced Former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Now Admits Government’s Lack of Authority to Enforce Mandates Despite Acting Like a Tyrant During Pandemic: ‘It Was All Voluntary’ (VIDEO)

Disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D), who resigned amid sexual harassment scandals, admitted in a recent interview with so-called public health expert and COVID-19 vaccine advocate Leana Wen that his administration never had the actual authority to enforce pandemic mandates, despite imposing them with a tyrannical approach during the COVID-19 crisis.

During the discussion, the Democrat former governor expressed his perspective on the fading public trust in government authority, particularly concerning health mandates.

“I believe if the government were now to say, ‘We just made a finding that there’s a new virus, and everyone should do X, Y, and Z,’ the amount of compliance with X, Y, and Z would be much, much lower than it was at the beginning of COVID because people do not trust the government, especially on this issue, the way they did at the beginning. That would be a complicating factor. When you have people who just don’t listen because the government had no capacity to enforce any of this. You must wear a mask. People wore masks in New York. But if they said, ‘I’m not wearing a mask,’ there was nothing I could do about it. You must close your private business. ‘I won’t.’ Well, there was nothing I could really do about it. It was really all voluntary, and it was extraordinary, you think about it, that society acted with that uniformity voluntarily because I had no enforcement capacity. You have a reduced trust in government.”

WATCH:

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is now comfortable telling you the truth about the government’s lack of authority to enforce mandates:

“Government had no capacity to enforce any of this [mandates]. You must wear a mask. People wore masks in New York. If they said ‘I’m not… pic.twitter.com/vvxUlushfs — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) May 7, 2024

Contrary to his claims that the compliance with health directives during the pandemic was “all voluntary” and that there was “no capacity to enforce” these measures, these assertions are misleading and revisionist.

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, Governor Cuomo exercised tyrannical authority, implementing strict mandates that affected millions of New Yorkers.

His administration’s directives, which included mandatory mask-wearing even for children over the age of two and the closure of nonessential businesses, were enforced under the threat of penalties or prison and were not merely voluntary suggestions as he now claims.

The state of New York leads the country in terms of COVID-19 deaths despite having the highest vaccination rate.

Cuomo’s policies killed at least 11,000 seniors during the COVID pandemic. New York COVID deaths from nursing homes were 49% greater than previously reported.

The main reason for this is that Governor Andrew Cuomo had a policy that nursing homes had to accept patients who were infected with the virus. Thousands of elderly people died as a result.

Back in May 2020, The Gateway Pundit reported that New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo, Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, MD, and Executive Deputy Commissioner Sally Dreslin’s actions led to thousands of deaths in New York state.

In response to his actions, Cuomo released a book lauding his COVID-19 accomplishments. He made millions on this COVID book.

The New York Joint Commission on Public Ethics ordered disgraced former Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo to return the $5.1 million he made from his Covid book deal.

In a 12-1 vote, the commission ordered Cuomo to pay the state $5.1 million in profits he made off the backs of taxpayers after killing thousands of elderly people.

Back in July 2021, the Biden Department of Justice dropped their investigation into Cuomo and several Democrat governors who sent infected COVID patients into nursing homes.

There will be no justice for the tens of thousands of Americans who were killed due to these irresponsible policies by these crooked Democrats, including Andrew Cuomo.