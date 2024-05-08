Disgraced Ex-CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Now Admits to Taking Ivermectin Daily — Refuses to Apologize for Shaming People Who Didn’t Take the Experimental Shot

In a recent episode of the PBD Podcast, hosted by Patrick Bet-David (PBD) along with co-hosts Adam Sosnick, Tom Ellsworth, and Vincent Oshana, former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo made admissions about his health regimen and stance on the COVID-19 vaccines.

The episode saw Cuomo confront his past criticisms of vaccine skeptics as he now embraces a treatment he once scorned.

During the discussion, Bet-David showed a resurfaced clip from 2021 in which Cuomo criticized Rep. Byron Donalds for his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In the clip, Cuomo chastised Donalds for allegedly neglecting public health responsibilities, stating:

“Everybody should know that about you, Byron Donalds. You are not telling people to get vaccinated. You are not pushing it. You are not saying it’s the right choice. You’re saying you’re not doing it, and your family is not doing it, and you’re leaving out of the equation that you can make other people sick as if that doesn’t matter. Okay?”

In response, Donalds defended his position, asserting that vaccination is a personal choice and he should not be berated for making that decision.

“If you want to be protected from these variants and the original strain, please go get vaccinated. What about protect other people? I promote you to do that,” Donalds emphasized. “But if there are Americans like myself who choose not to, please don’t berate me for doing that. That is a personal choice I have made with my own health care.”

“I did talk to a couple of doctors that I know about it. I told them. “I already had it, and I’m 42. What do you think?” They said, “Yeah, you’re fine. If that’s what you want to do, go ahead and do it.” They didn’t come and say, “No, you have to do it because of everybody else.” Because if other people want to be protected, they have access to vaccines. Go get the vaccine. I would never tell anybody not to get vaccinated. I do totally support it if that’s what somebody chooses to do,” Donalds added.

Despite Donalds’ rationale, Cuomo remained firm in his criticism, suggesting Donalds’ stance was “dumb as a proxy for being bold.”

Fast forward to the PBD Podcast interview, Cuomo reflected on how his views have evolved since then, admitting that he now regularly takes ivermectin. He acknowledged that the medical community had unfairly dismissed the drug.

“I am taking a… What do they call it? Like a regular dose, whatever. They’re trying to build up of ivermectin. Ivermectin was a boogie man early on in COVID.”

Cuomo went on to express frustration over the misinformation surrounding ivermectin and the failure to provide accurate information to the public. He criticized government officials for stifling open dialogue.

“We were given bad information about Ivermectin. The real question is, why? Everyone’s going to say, ‘Joe Rogan was right.’ But that’s not what matters. What matters is the entire clinical community knew that Ivermectin couldn’t hurt you. They knew it. I know they knew it. How do I know? Because now I’m doing nothing but talking to these clinicians who, at the time, were overwhelmed by COVID, and they weren’t saying anything. Not that they were hiding anything, but it’s cheap, it’s not owned by anybody, and it’s used as an anti-microbial, antiviral in all of these different ways. It has been for a long time.”

Ironically, Cuomo was one of those spreading misinformation about Ivermectin during the pandemic.

WATCH:

Chris Cuomo just said that ivermectin works, he takes it daily, and that the medical community knew it couldn’t hurt you if you took it for Covid. Flashback to Cuomo version 2020. pic.twitter.com/hG62lWN5s7 — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 8, 2024

When confronted with his past criticism of those who refused the vaccine, Cuomo refused to apologize, insisting that he was only relaying the best practices provided by government officials at the time:

“Apology? Of course not. Byron Donalds comes on my show. I believe as a leader at that time, you had a duty to be thorough in what you were putting out there as opposed to just playing politics. This was never as simple as vaccine good, vaccine bad. Politics made it that.”

Flashback, here’s a video of Chris Cuomo calling millions of unvaccinated Americans the “biggest enemy in America.”

WATCH:

Chris Cuomo won’t even apologize for labeling unvaccinated Americans were “our biggest enemy in America” when he was 100% in the wrong. It’s safe to say the things he’s saying now, so he’s saying them — and expecting plaudits for bravery. Nope.pic.twitter.com/C0PohbsnuT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 8, 2024

His ego is way to big for him to apologize. Cuomo further defended his past positions, maintaining that the vaccine significantly reduced hospitalizations and serious COVID-19 cases.

“The data is overwhelming that when the vaccine entered our population, the people going into the hospital with very serious or eventually terminal cases was reduced,” he said. “Now, at what cost and why? We don’t know.”

Despite his admissions and evolving views, Cuomo remained resolute in not fully aligning with those who questioned the COVID-19 vaccine’s efficacy from the beginning. Instead, he placed the blame on government and political leaders for the misinformation and lack of transparency that has fueled public distrust.

“My concern is that the unknowns are now more dangerous than the knowns,” Cuomo noted, urging further investigation into adverse vaccine effects.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the disgraced former CNN anchor disclosed for the first time that he has been suffering from side effects he attributes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

While Cuomo did not specify the exact nature of his symptoms, he expressed concern about ongoing abnormalities in his health.

Watch the interview below with PBD: