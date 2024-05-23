Dirty FBI Defends Authorized Use of Deadly Force at Mar-a-Lago Raid, Including: Triage Plans, 30 Armed Agents, and Map to a Trauma Center – Julie Kelly Shreds Their Lies to Pieces

The FBI on Tuesday evening issued a rare statement after court documents revealed the Bureau was authorized to use deadly force when it raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in August 2022.

Judge Aileen Cannon on Tuesday unsealed numerous motions related to Jack Smith’s classified documents case against Trump.

One filing revealed Biden’s FBI authorized the use of deadly force during their raid on Mar-a-Lago authorized by US Attorney General Merrick Garland in August 2022.

Armed FBI agents were prepared to kill President Trump and his family, attack the Secret Service if necessary, and raid the guest rooms at the hotel!

In an appalling statement released Tuesday evening, the FBI claimed the authorization of deadly force on former President Trump is just “standard protocol.”

As Cristina Laila reported, the FBI also claimed Joe Biden had nothing to do with the use of deadly force on Trump, his family or Secret Service Agents assigned to his detail.

“The FBI, like other law enforcement agencies, requires the team leader of any search warrant or arrest warrant to complete a standardized form known as an “Operations Plan.” This form, which also must be read by the team leader to all assisting agents, is a reminder of the FBI’s deadly force policy. This is a legal requirement to be included on all Ops Plans and read to agents immediately preceding the enforcement action. The President (Biden) has nothing to do with, and has zero input on, an Ops Plan. This is an internal law enforcement document and a standardized form that FBI lawyers require before engaging in any enforcement operations,” the FBI said.

Of course, this was all a lie.

Dan Bongino was one of the first fire back at the corrupt intelligence agency.

Dan Bongino: This is absolutely a big deal. Don’t buy the bullshit otherwise. It was not a standard op. The MAL raid was an unprecedented action with significant potential for confusion and blue on blue issues and conflict. It also involved competing equities between federal agencies (FBI & USSS) with equal statutory claims to interrupt the other’s activities. Anyone telling you otherwise is either dumb, or playing dumb. I’ve done more deconfliction with Russians in a foreign op I did for the USSS than the FBI did in their search warrant at MAL. Only a dumbass would pitch the “it’s the standard paperwork” line. Go serve a search warrant at the White House in the cocaine case while filling out your “standard paperwork” and see how that works out for you. Wake up.

On Wednesday afternoon, Julie Kelly obliterated the disgusting lies by the FBI on The War Room.

Steve Bannon: You refuted that pretty well. I want to go to that point. You had a number of people on our side of the football that said, oh, this is just standard operating procedure. It’s far from it. It’s radical. And you went through and put up a tweet that listed the reasons why is this not standard? You get that was standard operating procedure. If you go bang down the door of a cartel, right? Or child trafficker, not on some documents case. You listed it through pretty thoroughly. Give me your thoughts. Julie Kelly: First of all, why do you need 30 armed FBI agents to get papers, files, records? And of course they changed the goal. They changed the goal post there, Steve. First of all, remember, it was classified markings. Then the search warrant said national defense information. So they changed what they initially said they were looking for between June, May and June of 2022, and then when the search warrant was executed. Why do you have to have an armed raid for a former president and his lawyers who are fully cooperating? Who wo months before the raid allowed Jay Brat, the chief of counterintelligence for DOJ, and three FBI agents, Donald Trump, let them in voluntarily to Mar a Lago. Donald Trump delayed his plans to go to Bedminster for the summer so he could meet Jay Brat and three FBI agents at Mar-a-Lago and told them, look around, let me know what you need. Why did they have to raid Mar-a-Lago two months later? Does the US Attorney General, is it standard operating procedure for the US Attorney General to sign off on a search warrant? Is that what Mayor Garland does all day long? No, he doesn’t. That’s why he had to come out and say that he was responsible. There’s nothing normal about this case. Correct. Also, when was the last time that a top FBI official from headquarters was involved in a raid? How about when the counterintelligence chief is involved in an FBI raid? How about when you have the assistant us prosecutor in that district involved in the raid? Trending: “I Feel Like I’m at a Wake” – WOW! Biden New Hampshire Event Attendee Describes the “Funeral Like” Atmosphere – Small Crowd with ZERO Enthusiasm (VIDEO) They’re not investigators, they’re prosecutors. So why do you have these big wigs at Mar-a-Lago if this is just standard operating procedure? Why did they refer to Donald Trump twice in the FBI operations order as FPOTUS? Is that usually how they identify suspects? By their title? Do they say, you know, Mister drug dealer or Mister embezzler? They act, but they referred to him as the former president. So none of this is standard. I don’t care what people like Bill Shipley or these FBI agents have to say. There is no convincing us that this is normal, that it should be acceptable even if you did. Are we now just supposed to say, oh, it’s okay that the FBI brings 30 armed agents into someone’s home for 9 hours, ransacks the place?

Here is Julie and Steve Bannon discussing the lies by the FBI today.