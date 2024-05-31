Dictator Biden Unleashes on Trump for Calling the Regime’s Witch Hunt Against Him “Rigged” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday delivered remarks on the Middle East less than 24 hours after a jury returned a guilty verdict against Trump.

Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts in Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s lawfare ‘hush money’ case against Trump.

Dictator Biden sent his DOJ hatchet man Matthew Colangelo to New York to get Trump.

In a statement following the guilty verdict, Biden called Trump a dictator.

Of course, this is just projection.

Biden doubled down on Friday and accused Trump of being reckless, dangerous and irresponsible for asserting the New York trial was rigged.

