DEVELOPING: US Soldier Detained in Russia

A US soldier was detained in Russia last week on suspicion of theft, according to NBC News.

The unidentified soldier, a staff sergeant stationed in South Korea, traveled to Russia on his own.

No other details were provided.

NBC News reported:

A U.S. soldier was detained in Russia over the weekend, according to four U.S. officials. He had been stationed in Korea and traveled to Russia on his own and not on official business. The soldier is accused of stealing from a woman. The U.S. Army did not immediately return a request for comment. The soldier, who officials did not name, is one of a number of Americans detained in Russia, including several civilians.

National Security spox John Kirby said the White House is aware of reports that a US soldier was detained in Russia.

“I can’t really say much about it right now,” Kirby said during Monday’s White House Press briefing.

DEVELOPING…