DEVELOPING: House Republicans Accuse Hunter Biden of Repeatedly Lying Under Oath During Deposition

House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) on Wednesday accused Hunter Biden of lying under oath during his closed-door deposition before Congress in February.

New documents provided by a whistleblower contradict Hunter Biden’s testimony to Congress. Hunter Biden repeatedly lied to Congress about his family’s international influence-peddling scheme. according to Chairman Smith.

“Hunter Biden has shown once again he believes there are two systems of justice in this country – one for his family, and one for everyone else. Not only did Hunter Biden refuse to comply with his initial subpoena until threatened with criminal contempt, but he then came before Congress and lied,” House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith told Fox News. “The Ways and Means Committee’s investigation, and the documents released today, are not part of a personal vendetta against Hunter Biden, but are meant to ensure the equal application of the law.”

Chairman Smith said Hunter Biden lied about his shakedown message to his Chinese business associate Zhao. Hunter claimed he messaged the wrong Zhao because he was “high or drunk,” however records show the two had been messaging each other for months.

“First, Hunter Biden lied about the recipient of a WhatsApp message sent with the apparent intention to threaten a business associate and demand payment. In the message, Hunter Biden twice mentioned he was with his father. In the deposition, Hunter Biden sought to dismiss the message, claiming that he was either quote ‘high or drunk’ when he sent it, and in that state, had sent it to the wrong Zhao, and not actually the one affiliated with the Chinese energy company, CEFC. Hunter claimed under oath that the recipient, quote ‘had no understanding or even remotely knew what,…I was even‚…talking about’,” Chairman Smith said in his opening statement, according to Just The News.

Fox News reported: