DEVELOPING: Chaos Erupts After Two People Shot at High School Graduation in Cape Girardeau, Missouri (VIDEO)

Chaos erupted after a shooting occurred at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Sunday.

At least two people were shot at the Cape Central High School Graduation on Sunday afternoon.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Police are on scene. One suspect has been taken into custody.

BREAKING – Police responding to reports of shooting at high school graduation ceremony at Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

One person was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is not known.

1 person is in custody. 1 person is shot during graduation ceremony at Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

KFVS 12 reported:

Police are currently at the Show Me Center responding to a report of a shooting. According to Southeast Missouri State University, two people were shot. At least one person is being taken to the hospital. The Cape Central High School Graduation was being held at this location this afternoon.

DEVELOPING…