DEVELOPING: Chaos Erupts After Two People Shot at High School Graduation in Cape Girardeau, Missouri (VIDEO)

by

Chaos erupted after a shooting occurred at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Sunday.

At least two people were shot at the Cape Central High School Graduation on Sunday afternoon.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Police are on scene. One suspect has been taken into custody.

One person was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is not known.

KFVS 12 reported:

Police are currently at the Show Me Center responding to a report of a shooting.

According to Southeast Missouri State University, two people were shot. At least one person is being taken to the hospital.

The Cape Central High School Graduation was being held at this location this afternoon.

DEVELOPING…

Thanks for sharing!
