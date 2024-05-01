DEVELOPING: Active Shooter Reported Outside Wisconsin Middle School – Suspect “Neutralized”

An active shooter was reported outside of a Wisconsin middle school on Wednesday.

Mount Horeb Area School District, which is about 20 miles southwest of Madison, was put on lockdown as soon as the shooter was spotted.

“Community members, there has been an active shooter at our middle school this morning. The individual did not breach entryway. Police department is helping to scope out our building to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” Mount Horeb Area School District said on Facebook.

The threat was “neutralized outside of the building” and no one was injured other than the suspect.

The suspect’s condition is not known.

WMTV reported:

The Mount Horeb Area School District is on full lockdown after an active shooter was at the middle school Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed in a Facebook post. The school district stated that the suspect did not get into the school, on the 900 block of E. Garfield Street, and police have not found any additional suspects inside of the school. The district reported that the “threat has been neutralized outside of the building.” The district asked people not to come to the school campus as officers go through the school to ensure all students are safe. An update posted around 12:10 p.m. indicated there were no reports of anyone hurt other than the suspect.

