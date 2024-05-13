Democrat-Run California Imposes Secret 50-Cent Per Gallon Gas Tax

Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of California…

An emissions reduction program by an environmental regulator will lead to a 50-cent per gallon of gasoline increase, according to a report by a state environment regulator.

Last year the California Air Resources Board (CARB) said gas prices would increase by 50 cents next year and every year after in order to reduce emissions.

This is in addition to California’s existing gas tax!

“The middle class, the low income, they can’t afford gas to go to school, work or grocery or the doctor’s office,” Janet Nguyen told Fox Business. “No one knows about this. I think people just think it’s a tax, so they don’t know the difference between the carbon tax versus the state tax. It’s almost like a tax on the tax.”

Excerpt from Fox Business:

A longstanding emissions reduction program may lead to a 50-cent increase in gasoline prices within two years in California, according to a little-known state air quality regulator report. In September, the California Air Resources Board (CARB), the state’s primary environmental regulator, reported gas prices will rise next year by about 50 cents a gallon and every year thereafter to aid in clean air efforts. The price increase does not include the existing gas tax in the state. The report foresees gasoline price increases due to the Low Carbon Fuel Standard reforms that were created in 2007, likely rising by 47 cents next year and 52 cents by 2026. Diesel prices could climb by 59 cents this year and 66 cents in two years. Long-term projections suggest gasoline could surge by $1.15 and diesel by $1.50 per gallon from 2031 to 2046, with jet fuel increasing by $1.21. The air board staff later called the gas price hike projections “incomplete” in a December report, focusing instead on the cost savings to drivers as more people transition to EVs.

California’s air regulators previously voted to ban new gas-powered car sales by 2035.

100% of all cars sold in California by 2035 must be ‘free of fossil fuel emissions.’

“The climate crisis is solvable if we focus on the big, bold steps necessary to stem the tide of carbon pollution,” California’s Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom said in a previous statement.

Because everyone has $70,000 to spend on a new car and $20,000 for a car battery replacement.

“This is monumental,” California Air Resources Board member Daniel Sperling told CNN in 2022. “This is the most important thing that CARB has done in the last 30 years. It’s important not just for California, but it’s important for the country and the world.”

It is unclear how California drivers will be able to charge millions of electric vehicles in a state plagued by rolling blackouts.