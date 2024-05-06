‘Is My Name Not Trans Enough?” – Dana White Blasts Netflix as ‘Liberal F*cks’ Live on Air for Limiting His Time to Roast Tom Brady at Netflix Special (VIDEO)

UFC President Dana White is no stranger to controversy or speaking his mind, and he proved it yet again at the Netflix special, ‘The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.’

White delivered a knockout punch, not to a UFC fighter, but to the woke streaming giant Netflix.

White was part of an elite gathering of celebrities who were brought together to roast NFL icon Tom Brady.

Kevin Hart hosted the event on Sunday, which featured an all-star lineup of surprise roasters.

However, the UFC mogul’s excitement turned into indignation when he learned he was given only 60 seconds to deliver his roast of the NFL legend.

The UFC chief didn’t mince his words when he accused the woke streaming service of “liberal f*cks” on their own live special, questioning if his name wasn’t “trans enough” for the platform’s executives.

“Let me get into this real quick,” White said, addressing the star-studded audience filled with liberal elites. “It pisses me off! I flew all the way out here, and you guys give me 60 seconds?”

“My name is Dana. Is that not trans enough for you? Liberal f**ks,” White added before proceeding with his roast.

WATCH: