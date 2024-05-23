Critical Safety Alert: 300 Boeing Jets Flown by United and American Airlines Have Potential to Explode Mid-Air Due to Fatal Fault

A severe and potentially catastrophic flaw has been identified in nearly 300 Boeing 777 jets operated by major airlines, including United and American Airlines.

This flaw, rooted in an electrical issue, poses a risk of causing the aircraft’s wing fuel tanks to ignite and explode, a recent investigation by Daily Mail has disclosed.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) highlighted this concern in a notice issued on March 25, 2024, which revealed that an “electrostatic discharge” near the center-wing fuel tanks could act as an ignition source, leading to a possible fire or explosion.

Boeing has been given a deadline until May 9 to address these issues, although their response remains pending. The proposed fix involves the installation of new electrical bonding and grounding measures around the air intake system near the center-wing fuel tanks.

According to the FAA, this fix would cost less than $698,000 for all affected aircraft within the U.S., with individual parts priced at merely $98 per plane.

The urgency of these repairs was underscored by a recent testimony from whistleblower Sam Salehpour during Senate hearings. Salehpour accused Boeing of compromising on safety standards and using unapproved techniques during the assembly of the 777 jets.

He described witnessing workers using improper methods to align parts, sometimes resorting to physically jumping on components to fit them into place.

Daily Mail reported: