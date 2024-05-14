CRINGE: Joe Biden Says He “Works For Kamala Harris” in Awkward Opening Remarks at Reception For AANHPI Heritage Month (VIDEO)

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Monday evening delivered remarks at a reception celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month.

In his opening remarks, Biden claimed he works for Kamala Harris.

“My name’s Joe Biden. I work for Kamala Harris. I asked her to be my VP because I knew I needed somebody smarter than me,” Joe Biden said.

BIDEN: "My name's Joe Biden. I work for Kamala Harris. I asked her to be my VP because I knew I needed somebody smarter than me" pic.twitter.com/tpOD6GWqBK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 13, 2024

Biden’s entire speech was a disaster.

“I could go on folks, Look, the point here is we’re lowering costs, expanding opportunities and protecting freedoms!” Biden slurred.

Of course, this is a lie. Grocery prices are up 30+%, gas prices are soaring, energy prices are up, and mortgage rates are high.

At one point Biden lost a battle with his teleprompter.

“There is no singular Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander identity and diversity and those cultures, the breadth of achievement, and shape the strength and fabric of this country,” Biden said.

