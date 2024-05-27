Creator of Silk Road Responds After Trump Promises to Commute Sentence on Day One

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, President Trump stated he plans to commute the sentence of Silk Road Creator Ross Ulbricht on day one of his presidency.

During his speech at the Libertarian National Convention on Saturday, Trump told the crowd, “If you vote for me, I will commute the sentence of Ross Ulbricht.”

“He’s already served 11 years, we’re gonna get him home,” added Trump.

As Trump made the announcement, the crowd of Libertarians roared with applause.

In response to Trump’s declaration, Ulbricht wrote, “Last night, Donald Trump pledged to commute my sentence on day 1, if reelected. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. After 11 years in prison, it is hard to express how I feel at this moment. Thanks to your undying support, I may get a second chance.”

In 2015, Ross Ulbricht was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for creating and operating the dark web marketplace Silk Road.

Two days before Trump announced he planned to commute Ulbricht’s sentence, Ulbricht wrote on X, “I made it to the prison chapel and was able to get on the waiting list for a faith-based program called Threshold. Hopefully, I can start soon!”

