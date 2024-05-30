Corrupt Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann Celebrates Lawfare Trial Against Trump, Says He Has a “Man Crush” on Judge Merchan (VIDEO)

Corrupt prosecutor Andrew Weissmann on Wednesday gushed over Judge Juan Merchan as the jury deliberated in the lawfare trial against President Trump.

Recall that Andrew Weissmann was Robert Mueller’s “pit bull” during the Russian collusion inquisition. Weissmann was unable to take out Trump during the 2+ year Russian collusion hoax so he has been chomping at the bit ever since.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump in April 2023 on 34 felony counts related to ‘hush payments’ he made to Stormy Daniels.

Trump was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA, Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

The jury deliberations began on Wednesday after Judge Merchan instructed them to choose among the three predicate crimes Trump supposedly committed.

Judge Merchan is allowing the jurors to choose ONE of the three predicate crimes. Jurors do NOT have to unanimously agree on which of the three predicate crimes Trump committed.

Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark said mixing and matching crimes violates every principle of the Due Process Clause.

Weissmann celebrated the lawfare trial against Trump and said he has a “man crush” on Judge Merchan.

“With respect to Judge Merchan, I am like now, I have like a man crush on him,” Weissmann said.

Pathetic.

Judge Merchan Wednesday afternoon dismissed the courtroom for the day in Alvin Bragg’s ‘hush money’ lawfare trial against Trump.

There was no verdict.

The deliberations will reconvene Thursday morning at 9:30 ET.