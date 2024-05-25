The Core of Trump’s Speech in the Bronx is the Unity the Country Needs: Color Doesn’t Matter, ‘We Are All Americans and We’re Going to Pull Together as Americans’ (VIDEO)

Trump’s speech and rally in the Bronx truly feels like a turning point for the country. He brought a message of unity that is craved by millions of people across America.

Joe Biden was sold by Democrats and the media as a unifying figure, yet he has done nothing but divide and stoke resentment.

Trump told the crowd in the Bronx that color doesn’t matter because we are all Americans.

Larry Kudlow of the FOX Business Network commented:

Donald Trump’s Bronx speech was powerful Donald Trump’s powerful speech last night in the Bronx was a message to Americans of all colors and that’s the subject of the riff. Donald Trump spoke to a crowd of ten or twenty thousand people last night at Crotona Park in the South Bronx. Here’s the key point: they were primarily People of Color. A most unusual Republican rally, in a most unusual place, with a most unusual crowd for a Republican rally in a most unusual place. Take a listen to what Donald Trump said about this unusual story: DONALD TRUMP: “It doesn’t matter whether you’re Black, or Brown, or White or whatever the hell color you are, it doesn’t matter. We are all Americans and we’re going to pull together as Americans.” Right there, that is the sociology about that crowd and it is a shot across the bow of Joe Biden and the Democratic Party nationwide. New York Governor Kathy Hochul is one of the very many Democrats who don’t understand what’s going on in Trump world. She said Donald Trump is inviting “all his clowns to a place like the Bronx.” Hochul’s one of many Democrats who don’t understand the Trump coalition of working folks of all colors that is busting up the traditional Democratic Party.

This was the moment. Watch:

DONALD TRUMP IN THE BRONX, NY: “It doesn't matter whether you're black or brown or white or whatever the hell color you are, it doesn't matter. We are all Americans.” pic.twitter.com/0mJujyelmh — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 23, 2024

Compare the two messages of Biden and Trump.

I can't think of a better contrast between the candidates for president than these two clips from the last week. Joe Biden went to a commencement at a historically black college. He told them they're victims and that America is an evil place that will always keep them down.… pic.twitter.com/S7vqSX3G0y — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 24, 2024

This should be an easy decision for American voters.