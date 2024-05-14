Mayor Eric Adams Proposes Hiring Illegal Immigrants as Lifeguards to Address NYC Shortage, Because ‘They’re Excellent Swimmers’ (VIDEO)

Credit: Getty Images

Mayor Eric Adams has once again ignited controversy with his latest comments on the city’s lifeguard shortage. The mayor has suggested that illegal immigrants could be the solution to New York City’s staffing woes, specifically because “they’re excellent swimmers.”

This eyebrow-raising connection was made by Mayor Adams during a City Hall briefing when pressed about the challenges facing the city’s beaches and pools. With Memorial Day approaching and no clear resolution in sight, Adams proposed expediting migrant work visas for these critical roles.

“How do we have a large body of people that are in our city, our country, that are excellent swimmers and at the same time we need lifeguards — and the only obstacle is that we won’t give them the right to work to become a lifeguard,” the mayor said. “That just doesn’t make sense.”

Mayor Adams didn’t stop at lifeguards. He extended his unconventional recruitment strategy to the healthcare sector, suggesting that any illegal alien who claims nursing experience should be fast-tracked into hospital positions to combat the city’s nursing crisis.

“If we had a plan that said, ‘If there was a shortage of food service workers and those who fit that criteria, we’re going to expedite you,’ if you have experience that you are a nurse and we have a nursing shortage, we would expedite you,” Adams proposed.

Critics argue that Mayor Adams is not only incentivizing illegal immigration but also stereotyping migrants in a way that could be construed as racist.

