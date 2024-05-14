Mayor Eric Adams Proposes Hiring Illegal Immigrants as Lifeguards to Address NYC Shortage, Because ‘They’re Excellent Swimmers’ (VIDEO)

Mayor Eric Adams has once again ignited controversy with his latest comments on the city’s lifeguard shortage. The mayor has suggested that illegal immigrants could be the solution to New York City’s staffing woes, specifically because “they’re excellent swimmers.”

This eyebrow-raising connection was made by Mayor Adams during a City Hall briefing when pressed about the challenges facing the city’s beaches and pools. With Memorial Day approaching and no clear resolution in sight, Adams proposed expediting migrant work visas for these critical roles.

“How do we have a large body of people that are in our city, our country, that are excellent swimmers and at the same time we need lifeguards — and the only obstacle is that we won’t give them the right to work to become a lifeguard,” the mayor said. “That just doesn’t make sense.”

HAHAHA NYC Mayor Eric Adams says he wants illegals to become NYC lifeguards because they are “excellent swimmers” pic.twitter.com/nhimINNB9w — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 14, 2024

Mayor Adams didn’t stop at lifeguards. He extended his unconventional recruitment strategy to the healthcare sector, suggesting that any illegal alien who claims nursing experience should be fast-tracked into hospital positions to combat the city’s nursing crisis.

“If we had a plan that said, ‘If there was a shortage of food service workers and those who fit that criteria, we’re going to expedite you,’ if you have experience that you are a nurse and we have a nursing shortage, we would expedite you,” Adams proposed.

Critics argue that Mayor Adams is not only incentivizing illegal immigration but also stereotyping migrants in a way that could be construed as racist.

Below are some of the comments:

“All black people should be basketball players” ~Eric Adams — ™ (@jimomics) May 14, 2024

Democrats are racists. — ™ (@jimomics) May 14, 2024

History repeating itself pic.twitter.com/2E1BurWGGv — Capitalist Mike (@Capitalist_Mike) May 14, 2024

That has to be a joke. Like the question of why doesn’t Mexico have a good Olympic Team? Everyone who can run, jump, or swim is already in the US. — Ankush sharma (@Aku_700) May 14, 2024

Lol imagine if someone said black people should be in charge of all the chicken restaurants. Honestly the ones who cry loudest about racism are by far the most racist people on earth. — AntiGanda (@AntiGanda7846) May 14, 2024

Imagine if a white Republican mayor said that — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 14, 2024

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by social media users referenced in this article are those of the individual commenters and do not reflect the position of this publication.