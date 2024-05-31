Conservative Columnist Sean Davis Calls on Republicans to Start Creating Lists of Democrats to Prosecute and Put in Prison

by

Sean Davis is a columnist and the CEO of the conservative outlet The Federalist.

After the verdict came down in the sham NYC Trump trial today, Davis suggested that Republicans need to start creating lists of Democrats to prosecute and send to prison.

He is not joking. He is suggesting that the right needs to punch back twice as hard.

The liberal outlet Mediaite was horrified by this:

The Federalist CEO Calls For Republicans to Draw Up Lists of Democrats to ‘Put in Prison’ After Trump Verdict

Sean Davis, the CEO and co-founder of the the right-wing website The Federalist, called on Republicans to draw up lists of Democrats to “put in prison” in a social media post reacting to Donald Trump’s conviction on Thursday evening.

“In 2016, the presidential race was decided based on candidates releasing lists of potential Supreme Court nominees,” wrote Davis. “In 2024, I want to see lists of which Democrat officials are going to be put in prison.”

“This is what happens when you cross the Rubicon,” he added.

“If you are a state AG/prosecutor with original criminal jurisdiction, you had better be drafting up charges, indictments, and warrants for every Democrat official involved in this insane, treasonous attack on our entire constitutional republic,” he mused in another post.

Read the tweets from Davis below:

Democrats must be made to feel pain over their decision to do this.

It is the only thing they understand.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.