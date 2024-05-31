Conservative Columnist Sean Davis Calls on Republicans to Start Creating Lists of Democrats to Prosecute and Put in Prison

Sean Davis is a columnist and the CEO of the conservative outlet The Federalist.

After the verdict came down in the sham NYC Trump trial today, Davis suggested that Republicans need to start creating lists of Democrats to prosecute and send to prison.

He is not joking. He is suggesting that the right needs to punch back twice as hard.

The liberal outlet Mediaite was horrified by this:

The Federalist CEO Calls For Republicans to Draw Up Lists of Democrats to ‘Put in Prison’ After Trump Verdict Sean Davis, the CEO and co-founder of the the right-wing website The Federalist, called on Republicans to draw up lists of Democrats to “put in prison” in a social media post reacting to Donald Trump’s conviction on Thursday evening. “In 2016, the presidential race was decided based on candidates releasing lists of potential Supreme Court nominees,” wrote Davis. “In 2024, I want to see lists of which Democrat officials are going to be put in prison.” “This is what happens when you cross the Rubicon,” he added. “If you are a state AG/prosecutor with original criminal jurisdiction, you had better be drafting up charges, indictments, and warrants for every Democrat official involved in this insane, treasonous attack on our entire constitutional republic,” he mused in another post.

In 2016, the presidential race was decided based on candidates releasing lists of potential Supreme Court nominees. In 2024, I want to see lists of which Democrat officials are going to be put in prison. This is what happens when you cross the Rubicon. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 30, 2024

If you’re a Republican running for office, you can just go ahead and throw away all of your elegant little policy proposals for this or that corporate exclusion or tax subsidy. Give me a list of which Democrat officials you’re going to put in prison, or get lost. There’s only… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 30, 2024

If you are a state AG/prosecutor with original criminal jurisdiction, you had better be drafting up charges, indictments, and warrants for every Democrat official involved in this insane, treasonous attack on our entire constitutional republic. https://t.co/pvpxBGt2TG — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 30, 2024

Biden and Garland should be indicted in Texas tomorrow for their ongoing criminal human trafficking conspiracy across the border and into the state of Texas, in direct contravention of state law. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 31, 2024

Democrats must be made to feel pain over their decision to do this.

It is the only thing they understand.