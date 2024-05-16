Comer Finds New Biden Family Bank Accounts, Issues Subpoena For Hunter Bank Records (VIDEO)

House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) on Thursday told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that his Committee found new Biden family bank accounts.

Comer said the Biden family has dozens of bank accounts and dozens of LLCs without any legitimate business.

James Comer told Maria Bartiromo that he issued a subpoena for targeted financial information from a “certain financial institution” related to Jim Biden, Sara Biden and Hunter Biden.

We believe we have found new Biden Family bank accounts: Rep. James Comer

House Republicans previously announced they reviewed 170 suspicious activity reports linked to the Biden Crime Family.

Last year Comer identified the NINE Bidens who are implicated in the corruption.

“Bank records show the Biden family, their associates, and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals and their companies,” Comer said.

“Joe Biden’s son. Joe Biden’s brother. Joe Biden’s brother’s wife. Hunter Biden’s girlfriend/Beau Biden’s widow, Hunter Biden’s ex-wife. Hunter Biden’s current wife. And 3 children of the president’s son and the president’s brother. So we’re talking about grandchildren – a grandchild. That’s odd. Most people that work hard every day a grandchild doesn’t get a wire from a foreign national,” Comer said.

1. Hunter Biden

2. James Biden

3. Sara Biden

4. Hallie Biden

5. Kathleen Biden

6. Melissa Biden

7. Niece/nephew

8. Niece/nephew

9. Grandchild

Comer also recently uncovered a $200,000 direct payment to Joe Biden after he received James and Hunter’s subpoenaed documents.

In 2018, Jim Biden received $600,000 in ‘loans’ from Americore Health LLC, a failing/bankrupt rural hospital operator. According to bankruptcy documents, Jim Biden received the loans “based upon representations that his last name Biden could open doors and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.”

On March 1, 2018, Americore Health LLC wired a $200,000 payment to Jim and Sara Biden’s personal bank account. On that very same day, Jim Biden then wrote a $200,000 check to Joe Biden, AKA, “The Big Guy.”

Additionally, Comer revealed Joe Biden received $40,000 of Hunter Biden’s laundered China money.

Here’s how it went down:

On August 8, 2017, Northern International Capital, a Chinese firm affiliated with CEFC, transferred $5 million to Hudson West III. This venture was co-established by Hunter Biden and Gongwen Dong, an associate of CEFC. On the same day, Hudson West III transferred $400,000 to Owasco, P.C., an entity owned by Hunter. Within a span of a few weeks, a series of transfers took place, culminating in Sara Biden, sister-in-law to the President, writing a $40,000 check to Joe Biden, labeled as a “loan repayment.”