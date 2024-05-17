CNN’s Anderson Cooper: I Would ‘Absolutely’ Doubt Michael Cohen’s Testimony, Trial ‘Devastating’ For His Credibility (VIDEO)

CNN’s Anderson Cooper said Thursday has admitted that he would doubt the credibility of Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, after he provided testimony during the president’s criminal trial in New York.

Discussing the trial with CNN legal analyst Elie Honig, Cooper agreed with the prevailing view that Cohen had crumbled under cross-examination from Trump’s defense lawyer, Todd Blanche.

If Anderson Cooper doesn’t believe Cohen’s testimony, I think we can safely assume the jury knows he’s a liar. pic.twitter.com/Xuaz5ewVVt — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) May 17, 2024

The transcript went as follows:

COOPER: Throughout the day, Michael Cohen, when cornered, he found himself in a corner he does have a pattern of suddenly not understanding the question being asked are seemingly kind of, I mean, one could say buying time to try to figure out what, how he wants to answer. But he definitely suddenly starts to have Todd Blanche repeat questions saying, ‘I don’t quite understand what you mean, I’m confused by the question.’ But this time, Michael Cohen was cornered in what appeared here to be a lie, I think to many in the room. You could tell the import of the moment and everyone in the courtroom could tell and if you were unaware of it, the clicking of every of every reporters’ in the room typewriters, it was like a crescendo because the drama of the moment was so clear to everybody. HONIG: Let me ask you if if I can put you in the jury box, having just witnessed that piece of cross-examination, do you have doubts that that conversation happened the way Michael Cohen testified? COOPER: Absolutely. Absolutely. I think it’s devastating for Michael Cohen’s credibility on this, I mean on this one particular topic. It’s hard too, I don’t know. Yes. I think if I was a juror in this case watching that, I would think, this guy’s making this up as he’s going along or he’s making this particular story up.

In a separate clip, Honig concurred that Cohen, himself a convicted perjurer, had had his “knees chopped out” by Trump’s attorney.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a star cooperating witness get his knees chopped out quite as clearly and dramatically as what just happened with Michael Cohen,” he explained. “I’ve certainly seen very effective cross-examinations of cooperating witnesses. I’ve seen aspects of their story cut into and called into question.”

If even far-left CNN are doubting credibility of their star witness, this does not bode well for the prosecution led by the Manhattan’s leftist District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The case continues.