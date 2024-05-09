CNN Fact Checker Defends George Soros Who is Funding the Anti-Israel Protests: ‘Frequent Target of Antisemitic Conspiracy Theories’ (VIDEO)

During a recent segment on Jake Tapper’s CNN show, the network’s favorite ‘fact checker’ Daniel Dale, defended George Soros from claims that he has helped to fund the campus protests and that he helped Alvin Bragg and other prosecutors to get elected.

According to Dale, Soros is a ‘frequent target of antisemitic conspiracy theories.’

This is typical of the left. They won’t stand up for Jewish students being harassed on college campuses, but any criticism of George Soros is met with accusations of antisemitism.

NewsBusters provides a transcript:

JAKE TAPPER: Let’s bring in CNN’s Daniel Dale, who fact-checks what we just heard from Donald Trump. He started off criticizing the case, what happened on the case. Daniel, then he turned to protests on college campuses, then he turned to inflation then back to the case. What’s — what caught your notice? DANIEL DALE: There was a lot there. Some of it was subjective opinion. I won’t try to fact-check, but a few things to fact check. One, he claimed again that he’s leading in all the polls. No, he’s slightly leading in national polling averages, but he’s trailing in a good number of polls, especially those that have come out in the last week or so. There are at least a few. He refers frequently to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the prosecutor behind this case, as a Soros-backed district attorney. Now, I’d say there’s some arguable basis for that, but I think it’s important to clarify the facts. So, Mr. Soros, who’s a liberal billionaire philanthropist, also a frequent target of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, did not make any direct contributions to Mr. Bragg’s election campaign.

Here’s the video:

With all the rampant anti-Semitism on college campuses, CNN's resident fact-checker Daniel Dale wants you to know that George Soros is "a frequent target of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories" and the idea he supports Alvin Bragg is "at best a one-step removed relationship" pic.twitter.com/6BfdvVYtt9 — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) May 8, 2024

CNN is such a joke. Even their ‘fact checks’ are biased.