Chuck Schumer Once Again Tries to Pass Sham Border Bill – Gets Even Less Support Than Last Time

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) tried once again to pass his so-called border bill this week and it went down in flames with even less support than the last time it was introduced.

This is the bill that does nothing to secure the border, while placing a priority on the processing of illegal border crossers.

Leave it to Democrats to push a border bill that doesn’t actually address the real problem.

FOX News reports:

Schumer-backed border bill fails a second time with even less Dem support The Senate failed to advance a border bill backed by some Democrats and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Thursday, seeing the measure garner less support than it did in February when it was first considered. By a vote of 43-50, senators chose not to advance the bill, which was negotiated in a bipartisan nature by Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., and James Lankford, R-Okla. Both Lankford and Sinema sided against their own legislation, a departure from their previous votes. In a speech ahead of the vote, Sinema denounced political theater on both sides of the aisle, hitting Republicans for turning their back on the bill and Democrats for choosing to bring it up again without working to gain support. “Today, the Senate is proving what many Americans already think about Congress: that Senators come here for political games, not to deliver results,” Sinema said in a statement.

Everyone knows what’s really going on here.

Let me make a few things clear: The border bill opens the border and legalizes the illegal immigrants. If the border bill stopped illegals from invading, Democrats would block it. The Biden regime has sued any state that’s tried to actually stop illegals from invading. https://t.co/rpSOPJkbZQ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 23, 2024

Schumer’s gaslighting continues. His “comprehensive border security bill” would allow 3-4 million illegal crossings per year. The House passed the Secure the Border Act on May 11, 2023. REAL border security has been sitting on his desk for 378 days. Here’s what it would do https://t.co/deqt6hMxah — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) May 23, 2024

Schumer and the Democrats have no interest in actually securing the border.