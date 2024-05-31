Chief Justice Roberts Denies Demand by Democrat Senators For Meeting Over Alito Flag

The Democrats are actually trying to make an upside down flag a thing.

Chief Justice Roberts on Thursday rejected demands by Democrat senators to meet over Justice Alito flying an upside down flag at his home after the 2020 election.

Alito’s wife flew an American flag upside down at their home after an argument with a nasty leftist neighbor.

Alito told Fox News that a neighbor called his wife a “c*nt” during an argument.

Roberts’ letter to Democrat Senators Durbin and Sheldon Whitehouse comes after Alito refused to recuse himself from president Trumps cases related to January 6.

AP reported: