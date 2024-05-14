‘Change Your Views or Go Back!’ — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s Blunt Message to Lawless Liberals Flocking to Florida

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno is making it clear: if liberal migrants from blue states don’t appreciate Florida’s firm stance on law and order, they should pack their bags and return to their crime-ridden home states.

Sheriff Marceno’s primary message is that Californians and other liberals shouldn’t bring the policies that ruined their states to Sunshine State, Florida.

Sheriff Marceno’s message comes as a rallying cry amidst growing frustration with policies in liberal states that have led to increased crime rates. In an interview with Fox News, the sheriff, who had previously lived in New York, spoke frankly about the flood of left-leaning newcomers who bring their failed policies with them.

“My message… is clear. If you think you can deal poison and commit crime, stay clear of Lee County and all the great state of Florida. We’re ready, and we will absolutely find you, hunt you down, and charge you to force the extent of the law,” Marceno told Fox News.

“The only thing safe in my county is it’s safe to assume and know that if you deal drugs, you’re going to jail. We’re not going to help people take drugs. We’re going to help people that have drug addictions and get them the help they need, and we’re going to help the dealers to be incarcerated. It’s pretty simple.”

“We’re not apologizing for keeping people safe. That’s not happening here. New York getting people punched in the face for walking down the street. This is lawlessness. I mean, what has our world come to?”

“We have a duty to protect. We protect children. We protect our community and the elderly. I would hunt that person down with all resources, and I don’t care where they go, and I would punish them to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

The sheriff pointed out an alarming trend: left-leaning individuals are escaping the very conditions they voted for in their home states only to perpetuate similar political agendas in their new Floridian communities. This cycle, according to Marceno, is unacceptable.

“They want to leave California. They want to leave New York. Okay. And then they come down to a state like Florida, where we are law and order, and they don’t change their views,” he said.

“You left a place where there’s havoc, where people can rob, steal, loot, do drugs in safe havens. And then you’re upset that it’s so bad there, and you come here and still do the same thing. Same action, same result.”

The sheriff described the exodus from states where chaos reigns supreme—places where theft, looting, and drug use are rampant—and expressed frustration at these newcomers who continue their old voting habits despite seeking refuge in Florida’s stability.

“I tell people all the time, and it’s probably not popular to some. If you don’t like living with law and order, have a nice day. Leave. Go back to where you came from because we don’t want you here,” declared Marceno.

As Florida welcomes new residents with open arms under Governor DeSantis’ administration, with its promise of lower taxes, better governance, and safer streets, Sheriff Marceno’s words serve as a stark reminder: embrace our way of life or return to the anarchy you left behind.

WATCH: