Celebrities and Athletes Flood Social Media With Posts Supporting Trump Following Guilty Verdict

by
Jason Aldean, Grant Cardone, Elon Musk, and Rob Schneider

Moments after Trump was found guilty, social media was flooded with celebrities, politicians, athletes, and the everyday American showing their support for Trump.

Following the verdict, NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher, who played for the Chicago Bears, took to Instagram and wrote: “It doesn’t matter how many fake charges they find him guilty of, he’s still got my vote.”

Antonio Brown, a former wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, also supported Trump and shared on X a photo of Trump’s mugshot with the caption, “Still gonna win the election.”

Country star Jason Aldean wrote: “Scary times in our country right now, man. When a former POTUS gets treated like this by our justice system, what does that mean for the rest of us??? If there was ever a time to speak up, ITS NOW!”

LOOK:

Other notable figures who posted on social media in support of Trump were Elon Musk, Grant Cardone, and Rob Schneider.

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.