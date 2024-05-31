Celebrities and Athletes Flood Social Media With Posts Supporting Trump Following Guilty Verdict

Moments after Trump was found guilty, social media was flooded with celebrities, politicians, athletes, and the everyday American showing their support for Trump.

Following the verdict, NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher, who played for the Chicago Bears, took to Instagram and wrote: “It doesn’t matter how many fake charges they find him guilty of, he’s still got my vote.”

Antonio Brown, a former wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, also supported Trump and shared on X a photo of Trump’s mugshot with the caption, “Still gonna win the election.”

Country star Jason Aldean wrote: “Scary times in our country right now, man. When a former POTUS gets treated like this by our justice system, what does that mean for the rest of us??? If there was ever a time to speak up, ITS NOW!”

LOOK:

#Bears Hall of Fame LB Brian Urlacher posted this picture on Instagram today in support of former President Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/Kh3U9VAVKt — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) May 31, 2024

COUNTRY MUSIC STAR JASON ALDEAN COMES TO RIGHTFUL PRESIDENT TRUMP’S DEFENSE IN NEW INSTAGRAM POST! “If there was ever a time to speak up, ITS NOW! Make no mistake… We are in trouble,” Aldean wrote. Share to make this go viral! pic.twitter.com/FLldcMw48u — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) May 30, 2024

Nigga of 2024 #CTESPN Still gonna win the election while Biden shits himself pic.twitter.com/bhh8dLqRsj — AB (@AB84) May 30, 2024

Other notable figures who posted on social media in support of Trump were Elon Musk, Grant Cardone, and Rob Schneider.

Indeed, great damage was done today to the public’s faith in the American legal system. If a former President can be criminally convicted over such a trivial matter – motivated by politics, rather than justice – then anyone is at risk of a similar fate. https://t.co/zrHCyIZazh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2024

I WILL NEVER DO BUSINESS IN NEW YORK CITY ! As a result of these findings. — Grant Cardone (@GrantCardone) May 30, 2024