CAUGHT ON TAPE: Car Thief Causes Insane Hit and Run Crash in Front of Horrified News Crew While They Report on a Local Shooting (VIDEO)

An insane stolen car crash was caught on tape in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Sunday night, leaving two people injured.

A TMJ4 crew, a local outlet, captured the entire wreck on camera while they were reporting on a previous story about a local shooting.

In the video, reporter Kaylee Staral and a bystander are seen talking on a sidewalk when a loud sound is heard off-camera. They then watch in horror as the driver of the stolen silver sedan loses control of the vehicle and smacks into a parked minivan after narrowly avoiding an SUV seconds earlier.

The driver quickly jumps out of the vehicle and darts down the street to avoid getting caught. A male crawls out of the passenger seat and screams for help.

Eyewitnesses run to the sedan and drag the wounded juvenile away from the crash.

We were following up on a shooting when this driver crashed just feet away from us. Milwaukee Police tell me it was a stolen vehicle. Two people were hurt. pic.twitter.com/c2kUEgkxAC — Kaylee Staral (@KayleeStaral) May 20, 2024

Milwaukee police said the passenger, identified as a 16-year-old male, was taken to the hospital for his injuries and then arrested.

TMJ4 also revealed a 57-year-old man was in the mini-van at the time of the crash. Like the teen, he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee mayor Cavalier Johnson was astonished after TMJ4 shared the crash video with him.

“The passenger in that video that you just showed me couldn’t even get up, he couldn’t even move,” Johnson said. He tried to get out of the car, and he collapsed.”

“You don’t want that to be your kid or a kid you care about. Let’s have these conversations, and let’s put a stop to this.”

Mayor Johnson went on to tell TMJ4 he is working with the Milwaukee Police Department and community groups to keep city streets safe for everyone.

TMJ4 reports police are still looking for the driver of that stolen vehicle. Any charges against the individual will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.