California Supreme Court Rules People Cannot be Detained for Trying to Evade Police Officers

The California Supreme Court declared that law enforcement officers cannot detain individuals because they attempt to avoid police contact. This unanimous decision has stirred a significant response from police unions, who argue that it will hamper their ability to maintain public safety effectively.

The court, in a 7-0 decision, stated that actions such as appearing to conceal oneself or acting nervously do not alone provide a sufficient basis for officers to detain individuals.

This was elaborated in an opinion by Justice Carol Corrigan, emphasizing that while such behaviors could be considered within a broader context, they do not meet the threshold of “reasonable suspicion of criminal activity” necessary to legally detain someone.

The ruling stemmed from the case of Marlon Flores, arrested in 2019 in a gang-infested area of Los Angeles. The court’s papers detail how Flores appeared to avoid police by hiding behind a vehicle, trying to tie his shoes and avoiding contact with police, actions that the officers initially deemed suspicious, according to Epoch Times.

However, Justice Corrigan pointed out, “Flores’s presence in a high crime area at night … did not provide a particularized and objective basis for suspecting that Flores was doing something illegal. It is settled that a person may decline to engage in a consensual encounter with police.”

Justice Kelli Evan reinforced the decision by highlighting Flores’s right to go about his business or avoid police engagement without being subjected to detention.

Police unions have expressed concerns that this ruling will lead to increased criminal activities, as officers might be less able to intervene effectively in suspicious situations. They argue that the decision ties their hands, particularly in areas where quick judgments are often necessary to prevent crime.

