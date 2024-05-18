California Lunacy: Naked Man Streaks Across Traffic and Gets Smacked by Car (VIDEO)

Shocking video footage released this week shows the moment a naked man in California got smacked by a car after running into traffic during a suspected mental health episode.

The video, which has since gone viral, shows the nude man leaping over a fence at his family’s home and racing into the street. He manages to evade one vehicle but then flips over a car’s hood after getting creamed.

Police deputies arrive moments later and surround him.

WATCH:

NEW: Los Angeles man streaks across traffic before getting smacked by a car in an apparent mental health episode. The man reportedly jumped over the fence of his family’s home before flipping over the hood of a car. After getting up, the man ran down the street where he was… pic.twitter.com/2GaII5Uj4Q — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 18, 2024

KABC reported the shocking incident occurred about 9:30 a.m. Thursday on Slauson Avenue near Edgemar Avenue in Ladera Heights, a small unincorporated community in Los Angeles County.

Jerry Garcia, the witness who recorded the video, shered his thoughts on the incident in an interview with FOX 11 Los Angeles.

“It was just crazy, a naked man jumping out of the bush from the roof and onto the street,” Garcia said. “Just speechless because you’d never expect a naked man running in front of you during your day.”

Garcia also told the outlet he recalled seeing a dazed look on the man’s face.

“Just very confused; I don’t know what he was on or what was going on through his head, but yeah, very confused, like kind of out of it,” Garcia said.

As KABC reported, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department revealed the man’s family called deputies to the home for help. The man’s family said he was undergoing a mental health crisis and had multiple self-inflicted lacerations.

The mentally disturbed man was transported to a local hospital after being struck by the vehicle. KABC reports he is currently in stable condition.