CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Wife of Known Terrorist Is Pictured Protesting at Columbia University Campus

On Tuesday night CBS News New York reporter Ali Bauman tweeted that the wife from a known terrorist was protesting at Columbian University campus.

Ali Bauman reported that New York City Hall sources notified her that the wife of the known terrorist was seen at the Columbia University protests.

Nahla Al-Najar, the wife of deported terrorist Sami Al-Arian, was pictured at the protests.

Sami Al-Arian proudly tweeted out her picture at the Columbia University anti-Israel encampment on Friday April 26.

Sami Al-Arian was indicted in February 2003 on 17 counts under the Patriot Act. A jury acquitted him on 8 counts and deadlocked on the remaining 9 counts. He later struck a plea bargain and admitted to one of the remaining charges in exchange for being released and deported. He was deported to Turkey on February 4, 2015.

Al-Arian was accused of aiding terrorists.

