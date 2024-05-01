CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Wife of Known Terrorist Is Pictured Protesting at Columbia University Campus

Nahla, the wife of noted terrorists Sami Al-Arian, is pictured at the pro-Hamas campus encampment at Columbia University this week.

On Tuesday night CBS News New York reporter Ali Bauman tweeted that the wife from a known terrorist was protesting at Columbian University campus.

Ali Bauman reported that New York City Hall sources notified her that the wife of the known terrorist was seen at the Columbia University protests.

The Gateway Pundit confirmed this report on Tuesday.

Nahla Al-Najar, the wife of deported terrorist Sami Al-Arian, was pictured at the protests.

Sami Al-Arian proudly tweeted out her picture at the Columbia University anti-Israel encampment on Friday April 26.

Sami Al-Arian was indicted in February 2003 on 17 counts under the Patriot Act. A jury acquitted him on 8 counts and deadlocked on the remaining 9 counts. He later struck a plea bargain and admitted to one of the remaining charges in exchange for being released and deported. He was deported to Turkey on February 4, 2015.

Al-Arian was accused of aiding terrorists.

In February, 2003, which charged Al-Arian with racketeering for Palestine Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

