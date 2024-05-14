Breaking: Pro-Israel Conference in Nashville Canceled Due to Threats from Antifa and Pro-Hamas Groups

by

Guest post by Joe Hoft and JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

A Pro-Israel conference scheduled in Nashville has been canceled by the convention center due to pro-Hamas and Antifa activists who bombarded the hotel with threats

A conference on Israel to be held in Nashville May 20-22 was canceled by the convention center on Sunday, on the guidance of Nashville police, due to pro-Hamas and antifa activists who bombarded the hotel with threats. Lawyers are involved, as are Senator Marsha Blackburn and the Governor of Tennessee. The organizers are looking for a new venue.

Speakers at the conference included Michele Bachmann, Caroline Glick, Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, and others.

Here is a press release from the group who organized this event.

My understanding is that years ago Obama started importing people from the Middle East into America and Nashville was a spot where the illegal immigrants were placed. It is no wonder that the event was shut down.

Is Nashville safe anymore?
Are the Jewish people safe in Joe Biden’s America?

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

