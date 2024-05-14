Breaking: Pro-Israel Conference in Nashville Canceled Due to Threats from Antifa and Pro-Hamas Groups

Guest post by Joe Hoft and JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

A Pro-Israel conference scheduled in Nashville has been canceled by the convention center due to pro-Hamas and Antifa activists who bombarded the hotel with threats

A conference on Israel to be held in Nashville May 20-22 was canceled by the convention center on Sunday, on the guidance of Nashville police, due to pro-Hamas and antifa activists who bombarded the hotel with threats. Lawyers are involved, as are Senator Marsha Blackburn and the Governor of Tennessee. The organizers are looking for a new venue.

Speakers at the conference included Michele Bachmann, Caroline Glick, Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, and others.

Here is a press release from the group who organized this event.

My understanding is that years ago Obama started importing people from the Middle East into America and Nashville was a spot where the illegal immigrants were placed. It is no wonder that the event was shut down.

Is Nashville safe anymore?

Are the Jewish people safe in Joe Biden’s America?