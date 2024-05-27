BREAKING: North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Towards Japan – Residents of Okinawa Told To Hide in Shelters

North Korea has reportedly fired a long range missile in direction of Japan.

The emergency J-alert system has been activated all over the country.

Residents of Japanese prefecture of Okinawa received a warning about a possible missile launch from North Korea and were instructed to take shelter inside buildings or in underground premises.

Japanese Prime-Minister Office confirms that North Korea has apparently launched a possible ballistic missile.

Japan’s NHK News on Twitter/X:

“At around 10:45 pm, a video captured by a camera shooting the skies above North Korea from the Chinese side showed a thin red light rising into the sky, and after a few tens of seconds, the light grew larger.”

Japan’s NERV OSINT system quoting NHK News:

“North Korea’s missile launch appears to have failed, disappears from radar, government official.”

THIS IS AN UNFOLDING STORY. CHECK BACK FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION.

 

 

Paul Serran
Paul Serran is a Brazilian writer and musician, completing his first year as a contributor to The Gateway Pundit. He has written books, articles, TV programs, documentaries, plays. He joined the 'Information war' in 2017 and started writing for an international - predominantly American - audience. Unbanned in X | Truth Social | Telegram Channel

You can email Paul Serran here, and read more of Paul Serran's articles here.

 

