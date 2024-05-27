BREAKING: North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Towards Japan – Residents of Okinawa Told To Hide in Shelters

North Korea has reportedly fired a long range missile in direction of Japan.
The emergency J-alert system has been activated all over the country.
Residents of Japanese prefecture of Okinawa received a warning about a possible missile launch from North Korea and were instructed to take shelter inside buildings or in underground premises.
Japanese Prime-Minister Office confirms that North Korea has apparently launched a possible ballistic missile.
Japan’s NHK News on Twitter/X:
“At around 10:45 pm, a video captured by a camera shooting the skies above North Korea from the Chinese side showed a thin red light rising into the sky, and after a few tens of seconds, the light grew larger.”
【速報】北朝鮮から弾道ミサイルの可能性があるもの発射 防衛省
午後10時45分ごろ、中国側から北朝鮮の上空を撮影したカメラがとらえた映像には、赤い色をした細い光が上空に上がっていき、数十秒たったころ、光が大きくなった様子が映っていましたhttps://t.co/pEx3ksTN1y#nhk_video pic.twitter.com/YJuSLs2GII
— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) May 27, 2024
Japan’s NERV OSINT system quoting NHK News:
“North Korea’s missile launch appears to have failed, disappears from radar, government official.”
THIS IS AN UNFOLDING STORY. CHECK BACK FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION.