SHOCK POLL: President Trump Is Beating Joe Biden in Liberal Washington State

A new poll released by the Independent Center/Bullfinch Group suggests that former President Donald Trump is currently leading Joe Biden by a slight margin of one percentage point in Washington state, a state that has reliably voted for Democratic presidential candidates since 1988.

The poll, conducted between March 29 and April 3, included 250 registered voters and shows Trump with a 1-point lead:

  • Donald Trump: 46% (+1)
  • Joe Biden: 45%

This result is certainly an eye-opener given Washington’s staunch Democratic voting record in presidential elections for over three decades. While the poll’s small sample size calls into question its significance, it has nonetheless sparked a conversation about Biden’s lack of popularity and the potential for traditionally blue states to swing red.

In the past five years under Democrats’ leadership, the state has seen an alarming 20% increase in violent crime. As of 2022, Washington’s violent crime rate hovered just 1% below the national average, at 375.6 violent crimes per 100,000 people, according to the data from the state’s House Republicans.

More alarming still is the sharp increase in the murder rate, which has nearly doubled since 2019. Aggravated assaults have jumped by 30% during the same timeframe, painting a grim picture of public safety in the state.

The clearance rates for these violent crimes remain disconcertingly low; 47% of murders, 55% of aggravated assaults, and a staggering 74% of robberies in Washington went unsolved in 2022.

