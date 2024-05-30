BREAKING… Laura Loomer Exclusive: Judge Juan Merchan Is Allowing His Daughter’s Clients to Have Unrestricted Access Inside Trump Trial! (VIDEO)

Laura Loomer broke into the The War Room broadcast on Thursday to discuss her latest breaking news regarding Judge Merchan and his activist daughter who is raising money off of the ongoing Donald Trump trial.

Laura Loomer revealed on Thursday that Marxist Judge Juan Merchan is allowing his daughter’s clients access inside his lawfare trial against President Donald Trump.

It appears we found the criminal in this case. He’s the one in the robe.

Paul Ingrassia reported on Judge Merchan’s daughter, Loren, back in April.

There is the scandal involving Merchan’s daughter. As brilliantly exposed by Laura Loomer, Merchan’s impartiality has been irreparably muddied by reports that his daughter, Loren, serves as President of an organization called “Authentic,” which describes itself as a “digital agency” that “partner[s] with clients to build award-winning programs for progressive causes and campaigns.” The organization proudly boasts Kamala Harris and Adam Schiff, who pushed the debunked Steele dossier claiming Russian meddling in the 2016 election, as two of its most valued clients. Other clients featured on the organization’s website are the Biden Harris Campaign, Governor Gavin Newsom, Governor Kathy Hochul, and Rep. Ilhan Omar, among countless other far-left progressive Democrats. To occupy such a high leadership role in a group whose client is, incredulously, the “Biden Harris campaign” is the paradigmatic example of a conflict of interest. And not that further evidence to support a conflict would be needed, but Loomer’s research also uncovered that, per FEC public filings, Loren donated thousands of dollars directly to Democratic politicians.

On Thursday, Laura Loomer reported that Judge Merchan is allowing his daughter’s clients to have unrestricted access inside the Trump trial.

According to Laura Loomer:

JUDGE MERCHAN’S DAUGHTER LOREN MERCHAN’S CLIENTS FROM HER DEMOCRAT POLITICAL CONSULTING FIRM @Authentic_HQ HAVE BEEN GIVEN SEATS INSIDE THE TRUMP TRIAL IN NYC Judge Merchan is now allowing his daughter’s clients to have unrestricted access inside the Trump Trial. His daughter, Loren Merchan, is a Democrat political consultant. According to the Authentic Campaigns Website, which Loren Merchan is the President of, the anti-Trump Brennan Center for Justice is a client of Loren Merchan. Joyce Vance @JoyceWhiteVance is a Senior Fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice @BrennanCenter , and she has been inside the Trump trial where she’s been writing articles for the Brennan Center for Justice, which target and harass the members of the jury in the Trump Trial. One day ago, Joyce Vance wrote and published this article titled, “Can We Trust The Jury In Trump’s Manhattan Trial?” The Brennan Center for Justice hired Loren Merchan to manage their newsletter (See receipts below), which features articles from the Brennan Center for Justice website. Loren Merchan’s clients are now making money off of Loren’s father, and Loren is profiting off of her clients having seats inside the Trump Trial, because per her own website, Loren Merchan has increased the size of the Brennan Center’s newsletter by 204%! Political email lists are worth MILLIONS of dollars. Joyce Vance served as the US Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama from 2009 to 2017. She was appointed by Barrack Hussein Obama. ALSO EXCLUSIVE: Additionally, Susan Sachs Goldman, the mother of Democrat New York Congressman Dan Goldman @RepDanGoldman is on the Board of Directors for the Brennan Center for Justice. As I previously *exclusively* reported, Rep. Goldman is also a client of Loren Merchan, he prepared @MichaelCohen212 for his testimony in the Trump trial per his admission on MSDNC, and Dan Goldman has sent hundreds of thousands of dollars to the personal home residence of Loren Merchan. This is arguably jury intimidation in the way that Judge Merchan is having his daughter’s clients, who worked for Obama-Biden’s DOJ, come into the court room to write disparaging articles about the jury, which suggest they can’t make a decision on their own. Trending: WATCH: Trump Attorney Alina Habba Delivers Smackdown to “Naive” Shannon Bream When She Tries Claiming the Biden Regime is Not Responsible for the Sham Trump Trial BANANA REPUBLIC!