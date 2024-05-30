BREAKING: JURY HAS A VERDICT IN NY LAWFARE CASE – *UPDATED*

by

The jury reached a verdict after day two of deliberations in the NY lawfare case against Trump.

UPDATE: Guilty on all 34 counts

The verdict will be announced in 30 minutes.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump in April 2023 on 34 felony counts related to ‘hush payments’ he made to Stormy Daniels.

Trump was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA, Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

The jury deliberations began on Wednesday after Judge Merchan instructed them to choose among the three predicate crimes Trump supposedly committed.

This is a breaking story..please check back for updates.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

