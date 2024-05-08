Breaking: House Republicans Cancel Hearing on Antisemitism After Protest Mob is Cleared from GW University – But How Does That Resolve the Anti-Semitism Issue?

The US House hearing on anti-Semitism for this afternoon was canceled.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said he was canceling the hearing after the Washington DC Police Department finally cleared the unlawful encampment at George Washington University.

FOX NEWS RED ALERT

House Hearing on Antisemitism has been canceled — pic.twitter.com/Pw66Qy4YsO — SANTINO (@MichaelSCollura) May 8, 2024

Chairman Comer released a statement this morning.

James Comer: Following the Metropolitan Police Department finally clearing out the unlawful encampment on GW’s campus, I am very pleased to announce that the hearing with DC Mayor Bowser has been canceled.

Following the Metropolitan Police Department finally clearing out the unlawful encampment on GW’s campus, I am very pleased to announce that the hearing with DC Mayor Bowser has been canceled.@GOPoversight will continue to hold DC officials accountable. Statement below. pic.twitter.com/IVkgdktwwr — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) May 8, 2024

So how does this resolve the anti-Semitism issue at college campuses?

Mayor Bowser waited for weeks to do the right thing even after the vandalism was widely reported and Jewish students were afraid of walking on campus.

What is going on with these weak Republicans?