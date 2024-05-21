BREAKING: CAITLIN CLARK INJURED – After UConn Sends Out Bruiser to Take Her Down and She Hurts Her Ankle – UNREAL! …Update: Clark Returns and Scores 17 Points

WNBA star was injured on Monday after Connecticut ran a hard pick her way. The league is not making it easy for Caitlin Clark.

The WNBA superstar was injured tonight during the Indiana Fever game with the Connecticut Sun in Indianapolis.

Clark started out leading all scorers in the game with 8 points in the first quarter.

Despite her lousy teammates and a vicious league, Clark is setting scoring records in the league after just three games.

Dave Portney predicted a 30-point night for Caitlin Clark

But Portney forgot about how vicious this WNBA league is to their superstar.

On Sunday, New York Liberty star Brianna Stewart took Clark down. Stewart set a pick on Clark when she wasn’t looking and slammed her hard. Caitlin Clark crumpled to the floor.

It appears like the league is out to get Clark. Another nasty pick was on Clark tonight – And Clark was injured!

On Monday, Connecticut sent out a bruiser to take Clark down – just like New York did on Sunday.

Clark spotted the pick coming and twisted her ankle before the woman could take her down.

After Clark fell to the floor, the play continued, and she was almost stepped on as a girl ran past her.

Nice work, WNBA!

Caitlin Clark left the game for the rest of the half.

When she returned in the second half the refs were quick to call two BS fouls on her within minutes.

The WNBA is out to get Clark.

UPDATE: Clark came into the game after the half and is leading her team in points in the 4th quarter after not shooting only 11 points this game.

The reffing in these games are atrocious.

Indiana lost in a close game. The coach is really lost, too.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

