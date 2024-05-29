BREAKING: BUZZER SOUNDED — Trump Called Back to Courthouse — Jury Requests Additional Information

Credit: Justin Lane/Pool/Getty Images

BREAKING – President Trump was called back into Judge Merchan’s kangaroo court on Wednesday afternoon around 3:15 PM.

The Gateway Pundit’s Paul Ingrassia is reporting live from the courthouse.

Paul Ingrassia: BREAKING: There is a “buzzer” setting off in the courtroom right now, and the press have flocked back into the room. Update to follow shortly.

Paul Ingrassia: BREAKING: President Trump called back into courthouse. Buzzer sounded a few moments ago, many are speculating that it was just a jury question, not a verdict as that would be unusually fast, but we’re waiting to hear more details.

Paul Ingrassia: BREAKING: Merchan says he received a note marked as court exhibit #4 signed by the foreperson at 2:56 pm.

Note contains four requests:

-David Pecker’s phone conversation with DJT
-David Pecker’s testimony not to sign over ??
-David Pecker testimony on Trump Tower meeting
-Cohen testimony on TT meeting

“The note contains 4 requests,” Judge Juan Merchan says.

According to the judge, the jury wants:

  • David Pecker’s testimony regarding a phone conversation with Donald Trump while Pecker was in the investor meeting.
  • Pecker’s testimony about the decision not to finalize and fund the assignment of Karen McDougal’s life rights.
  • Pecker’s testimony regarding a Trump Tower meeting.
  • Michael Cohen’s testimony regarding the Trump Tower meeting.

Judge Juan Merchan says he will bring the jury plus the alternates in to hear the requested testimony again.

The parties are now preparing, and Merchan says he’ll be in the robing room until the parties are ready to begin. He’s off the bench.

