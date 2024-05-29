BREAKING: BUZZER SOUNDED — Trump Called Back to Courthouse — Jury Requests Additional Information

BREAKING – President Trump was called back into Judge Merchan’s kangaroo court on Wednesday afternoon around 3:15 PM.

The Gateway Pundit’s Paul Ingrassia is reporting live from the courthouse.

Paul Ingrassia: BREAKING: There is a “buzzer” setting off in the courtroom right now, and the press have flocked back into the room. Update to follow shortly.

BREAKING: There is a “buzzer” setting off in the courtroom right now, and the press have flocked back into the room. Update to follow shortly. — Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) May 29, 2024

More…

Paul Ingrassia: BREAKING: President Trump called back into courthouse. Buzzer sounded a few moments ago, many are speculating that it was just a jury question, not a verdict as that would be unusually fast, but we’re waiting to hear more details.

BREAKING: President Trump called back into courthouse. Buzzer sounded a few moments ago, many are speculating that it was just a jury question, not a verdict as that would be unusually fast, but we’re waiting to hear more details. — Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) May 29, 2024

Paul Ingrassia: BREAKING: Merchan says he received a note marked as court exhibit #4 signed by the foreperson at 2:56 pm. Note contains four requests: -David Pecker’s phone conversation with DJT

-David Pecker’s testimony not to sign over ??

-David Pecker testimony on Trump Tower meeting

-Cohen testimony on TT meeting

BREAKING: Merchan says he received a note marked as court exhibit #4 signed by the foreperson at 2:56 pm. Note contains four requests: -David Pecker’s phone conversation with DJT

-David Pecker’s testimony not to sign over ??

-David Pecker testimony on Trump Tower meeting

-Cohen… — Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) May 29, 2024

More from CNN: