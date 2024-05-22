BREAKING: British PM Sunak Triggers General Election for July in Surprise Announcement – Falling Inflation and Fear of Tory Rebellion May Have Precipitated the Move (VIDEO)

British media is in an uproar after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak triggers a General Election for the 4th of July.

UPDATE: The announcement happened as the Premier walked out in the drizzle a little after 5pm, London time (11am ET).

Sky News: PM confirms election for 4 July

“Rishi Sunak confirms he spoke to the King earlier today to request the dissolution of parliament ahead of a general election on Thursday, 4 July. “‘Now is the moment for Britain to choose its future. To decide whether we want to build on the progress we have made, or risk going back to square one with no plan and no certainty’. The election, he says, will ‘take place at a time when the world is more dangerous than it has been since the end of the Cold War’.”

Sunak: ‘I’m guided by doing what is right for our country’

“Concluding his speech, Rishi Sunak says: ‘I hope that my work since I became prime minister shows that we have a plan and are prepared to take bold action necessary for our country to flourish. I’ve stuck with that plan, and always been honest with you about what is needed, even when that’s been difficult, because I’m guided by doing what is right for our country, not what is easy. I can’t say the same thing for the Labour Party, because I don’t know what they offer, and in truth, I don’t think you do either’. He argues that Labour does not have a plan, saying ‘the future can only be uncertain with them’. Mr Sunak says the Labour leader has ‘shown time and time again that he will take the easy way out and do anything to get power’.”

UK rules specify that an election has to be held until December 17. So far, Sunak had repeatedly stated that the vote will happen in the ‘second half of the year’.

But now, ‘Election fever is gripping Westminster today’.

This comes across as rather surprising since the opposition Labour has a big lead in the polls, and has just handed Sunak an astounding defeat in the local council elections.

Daily Mail reported:

“Lord Cameron is cutting short a trip to Albania to be back in time for a Cabinet meeting at 4.15pm, while Jeremy Hunt has cancelled an appearance on ITV tonight.

[…] The drama is threatening to set the Tory tinderbox ablaze, with MPs telling MailOnline that Mr Sunak has a ‘death wish’ and the Parliamentary party will go ‘nuts’ if he tries to call an election.”

Rumors say letters of no confidence are being drafted and delivered to the Conservative Party’s ‘1922 Committee’ tasked with this function.

Others want to prevent the writ being moved to ‘dissolve Parliament’ and call the next elections.

“The rumors gathered pace after Mr Sunak hailed a ‘major milestone’ with inflation tumbling to the lowest level in nearly three years.

Sunak recently stated in the Commons:

“There is, Mr Speaker, spoiler alert, there is going to be a general election in the second half of this year. At that moment, the British people will in fact see the truth about the honorable gentleman opposite me, because that will be the choice at the next election Mr. Speaker, a party that is not able to say to the country what they would do, a party that would put at risk our hard-earned economic stability, or the Conservatives that are delivering a secure future for our United Kingdom.”

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate fell from 3.2 per cent in March to 2.3 per cent in April – which is near the Bank of England’s 2 per cent target.

Other economic indicators were not as good, as many question whether Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will have room to cut taxes before the election.

Watch as Sunak stands in the drizzling rain to announce General Elcetions for July 4th: