BREAKING: Biden Regime One Step Closer to Jailing Steve Bannon – DC Circuit Court of Appeals Upholds Conviction for Contempt of Congress

The Biden Regime is one step closer to jailing former Trump aide and conservative firebrand Steve Bannon.

Steven Bannon is also the host of the most pro-MAGA podcast “The War Room.”

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld Bannon’s conviction for contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena related to the sham January 6 investigation.

Bannon does not need to report to prison right away. He has 7 days to request an en banc review (a decision from the court’s entire slate of judges) or he can petition the US Supreme Court.

NBC News reported:

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has upheld Steve Bannon’s conviction on two counts of contempt of Congress. Bannon was convicted after a trial in 2022 and sentenced to four months in prison. The trial judge, however, stayed Bannon’s sentence, allowing him to remain free pending his appeal. Bannon still has the option of asking the full bench of the D.C. Circuit to hear his case, or he can petition the U.S. Supreme Court for review. An order issued by the D.C. Circuit said the judges’ mandate will not officially take effect until seven days after further appeal attempts are resolved. That means Bannon is unlikely to have to report to prison immediately.

After deliberating for three hours, a DC jury in July 2022 found Steven Bannon guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress for defying subpoenas to the controversial and completely biased January 6 Select Committee.

A federal judge previously denied Steve Bannon’s request for a new trial and dismissal in the contempt of Congress case.

Bannon refused to provide documents to the January 6 Committee because President Trump asserted executive privilege.

“Based on long-standing U.S. Department of Justice authority, you should not appear for deposition or provide documents,” Bannon argued.

Former Gorsuch clerk and regular guest on Bannon’s “War Room” Mike Davis said, “Today’s ruling by the DC Circuit on Steve Bannon’s claim of executive privilege is both shameful and predictable, as the DC courts are filled with partisans and cowards.”

“We’ve had constitutional executive privilege for 250 years, going back to George Washington,” Davis said.

“So Presidents can get candid advice from their presidential advisors (both inside and outside of government( without fear they will get hauled before Congress—and especially not get thrown in prison,” he added.