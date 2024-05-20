Brawl Erupts Between NASCAR Star Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. After All-Star Race (VIDEO)

A brawl occurred after the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday at the North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina.

NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got into a fight outside the garage area following the 200-lap race.

The physical interaction started when Stenhouse approached Busch after the race and threw a punch at Busch.

A brawl quickly ensued, and Busch’s and Stenhouses’s crews needed to be separated by security.

WATCH:

Another angle of the confrontation after the race.

The animosity started on track when Busch hit Stenhouse from behind, resulting in Stenhouse flying into the wall.

Per NASCAR:

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ran just two of the 200 laps in Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race, his No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet battered and out after an early altercation with Kyle Busch. With no pedestrian tunnel or bridge out of the North Wilkesboro Speedway infield, Stenhouse was forced to sit and stew. So, he waited for the remaining 198 to retaliate. With post-race fireworks popping off behind them in the background, Stenhouse and Busch had a brief verbal confrontation that escalated into a physical showdown between the two drivers and their crews in the NASCAR Cup Series garage, a nasty spat that triggered memories of North Wilkesboro’s rough-and-tumble past. Both drivers went to the ground, and the mounting frustrations of both the night and their seasons overall reached a tipping point. “Bring it! I don’t give a [expletive]. I suck just as bad as you!” Busch yelled at his rival less than a minute after Stenhouse landed a right hand to Busch’s left cheek.

