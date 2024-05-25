Black Woman From Chicago Urges Trump to do a Rally There, Says City Would Give Him a ‘Hero’s Welcome’ (VIDEO)

A black woman from Chicago named P-Rae Easely appeared on FOX News today and urged Donald Trump to hold a rally there, suggesting it would look a lot like the Bronx rally and that people in the city would come out to give him a hero’s welcome.

Anyone who has been following the news knows that many black residents of Chicago are outraged by the city’s handling of illegal immigrants, who have largely been imposed on black neighborhoods.

This woman is absolutely right. Trump should go into the heart of the Windy City and speak directly to the people.

Here’s a partial transcript:

Kayleigh McEnany: You said Trump will be greeted like a king in Chicago. Tell me about the reception for Trump should he come. P-Rae Easely: Absolutely, we are going to show him lots of hospitality. He is the only person who has ever tried to save us from this liberal failure and chaos that’s impacting every facet of our lives and we’re gonna give him a hero’s welcome and we cannot wait until he gets here. Everybody is saying, when Trump comes we’re going to go outside to make sure that he knows that we support him.

McEnany goes on to play a clip of Biden’s hateful, divisive speech at Morehouse College last week and compares it to Trump’s unifying message in the Bronx and Easely responds by suggesting that Joe Biden is the last living Dixiecrat and that his message has always been one of division. She even calls him Jim Crow Joe.

Easely then talks about the anger in the city about the special treatment for illegal immigrants as a driving force of support for Trump.

Watch the whole thing below:

Chicago resident urges Donald Trump to visit the Windy City: "We're gonna give him a hero's welcome." pic.twitter.com/BduJd4HJLQ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 24, 2024

Trump should definitely go to Chicago. Democrats would lose their minds seeing how much support he would get there.