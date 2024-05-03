Black UCLA Student’s Epic Encounters with Hamas-Loving Protestors “White Libs Cos-Playing as the Oppressed” (Video)

Milagro Jones, a Black student at UCLA, should be allowed to access all areas of his campus freely.

Milagro, who posts on X as Cupid General, filmed reactions to him walking through the pro-Hamas encampment at the school’s anti-Israel protest.

Protesters surrounded him and attempted to intimidate him, but Milagro was having no part of it.

When one told him, “You’re free to leave,” he dismantled the protestors.

“I am, because I am a US citizen, I’m free to do anything I want. That’s the cool thing about being a US citizen. When you work hard and get into UCLA…I got my GED in prison, so that means less than 1% of us will ever get any college degree. I’m getting a college degree from UCLA, the number one public university in the nation. So I’m free to go anywhere on this campus I want.”

UCLA student mocking Hamas protesters on campus. Who is this guy! pic.twitter.com/6efAYOxgc5 — Michal/Michele -מיכל✡️ (@MichalSabra) May 2, 2024

In an interview with CNN, he said, “Our University has a policy, you’re not allowed to camp on our university. If me and my brother wanted to bring the homies and some cases of brews and camp out here, they’d gonna be like, ‘Bro, get out of here. You’re not allowed to do that.”

He was trying to walk through the encampment, but the pro-Hamas protesters didn’t like that. He was surrounded by protestors who blocked him.

“They wasn’t letting me move, period. They had me surrounded, they were saying some weird stuff. They were saying I was an Israeli agitator. I don’t know what that is, bro, at the end of the day, they’re not supposed to be here….that is my number one point.”

“Second point is, I’m a student, I can walk around wherever I want.”

“Third of all, I stand for zero tolerance of anti-semitism on a campus, period. As an African-American, and my dad was born before the Civil Rights Act and my people had to fight for basic civil rights, I don’t agree with any type of discrimination.”

Daddy Milagro speaks truth to CNN. This is hatred and racism from democrats.@cupidgeneralpic.twitter.com/yGtVbtVRWS — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 2, 2024

One protestor aggressively blocked Milagro, even going so far as to wedge his foot under a stroller holding Milagro’s baby.

Racism at UCLA: Graduate Student Harasses Black Student’s Family ⚠️ Dylan Kupsh, a UCLA graduate student, in computer science, aggressively blocked a black student, Milagro Jones, and his family from walking, even using his foot to block the stroller holding their baby. ❌… pic.twitter.com/VbKmd5kmmo — Shirion Collective (@ShirionOrg) May 2, 2024

Milagro told the student, “I am an African-American; you are a White man telling me to leave a part of the campus….that’s called racial discrimination and a violation of the Civil Rights Act.”

Milagro also accurately referred to the protestors as “White libs cos-playing as the oppressed.”