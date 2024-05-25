Billy Price, Former Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick, Announces Retirement at 29 Due to “Terrifying” Blood Clot

Billy Price, the former first-round draft pick for the Cincinnati Bengals, has announced his retirement from the National Football League at the age of 29 due to a severe pulmonary embolism, a condition that nearly cost him his life.

Price, who was drafted by the Bengals in the first round in 2018 as a center, revealed that he underwent emergency pulmonary embolism surgery on April 24 to remove a saddle clot that was entering both of his lungs.

Pulmonary embolism occurs when a blood clot gets lodged in an artery in the lungs, blocking blood flow and causing severe health issues, which can be fatal if not treated promptly.

In an emotional Instagram post, Price shared his gratitude for being alive following the harrowing experience. He expressed his appreciation for the opportunities he had to play in some of the most iconic football venues worldwide and to compete alongside talented teammates.

In the blink of an eye, everything can be taken away. On April 24th I had emergency pulmonary embolism surgery to remove a saddle clot that was entering both of my lungs. As a healthy 29 year old, an unprovoked pulmonary embolism with no further medical explanation is terrifying. I am truly thankful to be alive today. Unfortunately, I will be retiring from the NFL as the risk of an internal bleed while on blood thinners creates tremendous risk. I am truly thankful for the opportunity to have played in some of the greatest atmospheres around the world. I am thankful to have trained and played alongside men who will continue to make Pro Bowls, All Pro Rosters and Hall of Fame recognitions. To my wife: this career would not have been possible without your continued love and support. The sacrifices you have made over the course of my career do not go unnoticed. I cannot wait to navigate the next chapter in life with you as we continue to grow our family.

The exact cause of Price’s blood clot remains unclear, raising questions about possible underlying health issues.

