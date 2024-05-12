Bill Gates Wants a Vaccine to Stop Cow Farts, Save Planet From So-Called Climate Change

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates is behind an organization seeking to vaccinate cows with the aim of preventing so-called climate change.

According to a report from Axios, Gates is the leader of an investment fund behind ArkeaBio, a Boston pharamceutical company that is seeking to develop a livestock vaccine that will help reduce global vaccine emissions.

The outlet reports:

ArkeaBio, a Boston developer of a vaccine to reduce livestock methane emissions, raised a $26.5 million in venture capital funding led by an investment fund founded by Bill Gates. Why it matters: Caring about cow farts (or burps) has become a political punchline, but they’re estimated to create more than 5% of global greenhouse gasses. Vaccines could be a relatively low-cost, scalable solution, particularly as food demand increases. … The whole thing feels a little dystopian — giving animals injections so they cook the planet a little less before we cook some of them — but agribusiness sailed over the dystopian hurdle long ago.

Gates is notorious for his obsession with vaccines and was a staunch advocate of the COVID-19 vaccine, despite the fact that it was neither safe nor effective.

Last year, The Gateawy Pundit reported how Gates had Gates invested in Rumin8, an Australian climate technology company exploring dietary supplements for cows that will similarly stop them from farting.

“Rumin8’s most advanced product reproduces the bioactive contained in red seaweed (Asparagopsis) and has been shown to reduce methane production in livestock rumen by up to 95%, whether in liquid, solid or slow-release dose formats,” the company said in a press release at the time.

At the World Economic Forum conference in January, Gates also explained how “next-generation vaccines” promise longer duration, broader coverage, and the shift towards needle-free administration.

“We make sure that for all these vaccines, there’s enough capacity; there’s competition. So the prices keep going down, and we will have new vaccines,” said Gates. “We’ll have a TB vaccine, malaria vaccine, HIV vaccine, and even the things like COVID vaccines; we need to make them have longer duration, more coverage. And we’re going to change instead of using a needle to use a little patch.”