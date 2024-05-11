Biden’s Social Media Statement Calls for Biden’s Impeachment

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

Joe Biden is on record, on social media, stating that President Donald Trump “must” be impeached, at the time, because he withheld “congressionally appropriated aid” from Ukraine in exchange for a political favor.

Biden’s statement, from 2019, in fact, is, “President Trump withheld Congressionally appropriated aid to Ukraine unless they granted him a political favor. It’s the definition of quid pro quo. This is no joke—Trump continues to put his own personal, political interests ahead of the national interest. He must be impeached.”

Which is causing a problem now in that Biden has withheld congressional approved aid to Israel, to put himself in a better light.

President Trump withheld Congressionally appropriated aid to Ukraine unless they granted him a political favor. It’s the definition of quid pro quo. This is no joke—Trump continues to put his own personal, political interests ahead of the national interest. He must be impeached. https://t.co/puPgevx568 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 19, 2019

“This is awkward,” one commenter said.

A commentary at Twitchy explained, “Biden once pledged full support for Israel but that support ended when [Benjamin] Netanyahu going full speed after Hamas angered some voters which could cost Biden a swing state in November. The White House is now kicking Israel under the bus by withholding aid that’s in a package Congress passed and Biden signed.”

Joe Biden endorses his own impeachment https://t.co/Xko5Y7Uhls — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 9, 2024

The report continued, ” During yesterday’s interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, President Biden admitted that the White House is holding back aid for Israel because Benjamin Netanyahu won’t help out his election campaign and avoid going into Rafah to placate the pro-Hamas wing of the Democrat Party.”

“The White House National Security Council sought to keep the decision out of the public eye for several days… until Biden could deliver a long-planned speech on Tuesday to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day.” https://t.co/Qn9Er7sfbv — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) May 9, 2024

Biden has been getting away with double standards his entire career 3 strike laws for thee but not for me (Hunter) Keeping classified documents without punishment And now withholding aid to an ally We’ll see what happens this time https://t.co/cUh8qCRbMY — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) May 9, 2024

