“BIDEN’S DOJ WAS AUTHORIZED TO SHOOT ME!”: President Trump Responds to Reports Deadly Force Authorized in Mar-a-Lago Raid



Staged FBI photo of alleged classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

President Trump responded Tuesday to reports Joe Biden’s Justice Department authorized deadly force in the FBI raid on his Palm Beach, Florida home Mar-a-Lago in the classified documents case on August 8, 2022. Trump posted a response on Truth Social saying Biden is a “serious threat to democracy” and called for the invocation of the 25th Amendment against Biden. A comment posted in Trump’s name in a campaign email said:

“BIDEN’S DOJ WAS AUTHORIZED TO SHOOT ME! It’s just been revealed that Biden’s DOJ was authorized to use DEADLY FORCE for their DESPICABLE raid in Mar-a-Lago. You know they’re just itching to do the unthinkable… Democrats think they can frighten me, intimidate me, and KNOCK ME DOWN! But here’s the one thing they don’t know: WE WILL NEVER SURRENDER! Biden’s corrupt regime needs to get the message – right here, right now – that our patriotic movement CANNOT BE STOPPED! Before the day is over, I’m calling on ONE MILLION Pro-Trump Patriots to chip in and say: STOP THE WITCH HUNT!”

In court filings unsealed Tuesday by Judge Aileen Cannon first reported by Julie Kelly, contingency plans were made for a confrontation with Trump and his Secret Service detail–including an on scene medic and the location of a nearby Level One trauma center, St Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach.



Document via Julie Kelly/X.

The bedrooms of First Lady Lady Melania and son Barron were searched during the raid, raising the question if agents were authorized to shoot them if they resisted.

Trump’s reaction on Truth Social:

“WOW! I just came out of the Biden Witch Hunt Trial in Manhattan, the “Icebox,” and was shown Reports that Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ, in their Illegal and UnConstitutional Raid of Mar-a-Lago, AUTHORIZED THE FBI TO USE DEADLY (LETHAL) FORCE. NOW WE KNOW, FOR SURE, THAT JOE BIDEN IS A SERIOUS THREAT TO DEMOCRACY. HE IS MENTALLY UNFIT TO HOLD OFFICE — 25TH AMENDMENT!”

Deadly force authorization form:

The Republican controlled House Judiciary Committee posted an acknowledgment of Kelly’s reporting on the deadly force authorization:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called for the impeachment of Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray and slammed Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA), “This is grounds for impeachment of Wray and Garland. Trump and team was cooperating the entire time with the FBI. Was deadly force authorized against Biden for his docs? Were they going to shoot SS then Pres Trump, Melania, and Barron too??? Speaker Mike Johnson fully funded the DOJ and FBI plus new building and tied our hands behind our backs to hold them accountable. We have the power of the purse and Johnson has handed the purse to Chuck Schumer. All of this is unforgivable.”

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), “Newly-released court documents reveal that Joe Biden’s DOJ authorized the use of DEADLY FORCE in its raid of President Trump’s home. This is insane & this is what the political weaponization of our federal government looks like in real time. Joe Biden is a threat to democracy.”