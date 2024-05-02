Biden Slurs Through 3 Minutes of Unscheduled Remarks on Pro-Hamas Protestors Terrorizing College Campuses – Then Shuffles Away (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday morning delivered unscheduled remarks on the Hamas-supporting violent protestors on college campuses ahead of his trip to North Carolina.

After several days of silence on the terrorism at college campuses, Biden shuffled over to a lectern and slurred and coughed through a 3-minute speech.

Biden said he will “always defend free speech” in America – unless of course, you’re a conservative, pro-life Trump supporter.

One reporter was able to sneak in a question after Biden struggled to read his giant teleprompter.

“Have the protests forced you to reconsider any of the policies?” a reporter asked Biden.

“No,” Biden said.

“Do you think the National Guard should intervene?” the reporter asked Biden.

“No,” Biden said as he shuffled away.

