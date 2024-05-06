Biden Regime Prosecutor Seeks 12-Year Prison Sentence *With Terror Enhancement* for Son of Media Research Center’s Brent Bozell For January 6

by

Biden-appointed DC US Attorney Matthew Graves told a federal judge on Monday that Leo Brent Bozell, son of Media Research Center’s Brent Bozell, deserves 12 years prison time for charges related to January 6.

Brent Bozell, a prominent conservative, openly criticizes Joe Biden and George Soros. Now the Biden Regime is gunning for his son with terror enhancement charges.

Last year Leo Bozell, 44, was convicted of all 10 charges, including six felonies and four misdemeanors related to his role in the January 6 Capitol protest.

US District Judge John Bates, a George W. Bush appointee convicted Bozell without a jury.

Prosecutors allege Bozell “joined a mob” and broke through several police lines on January 6, 2021. He smashed open a Senate window before making his way to Pelosi’s office.

Bozell was reportedly in the US Capitol for an hour before leaving.

Leo Bozell’s attorneys deny he pushed through police lines and argued he was “lost and wandering” around before exiting the Capitol building.

“In fact, video evidence will show that Mr. Bozell assisted in some small way law enforcement officers that he thought could be helped by his assistance,” Bozell’s attorney William Shipley argued in a pre-trial court filing last year.

Matthew Graves added a ‘terror enhancement’ and sought 12 years prison time in his sentencing memo.

“A sentence of 140 months is fully justified by his actions,” the Biden Regime prosecutor wrote.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.