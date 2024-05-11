Biden Regime Accuses Israel of Violating International Law in Their Attacks on Hamas in Gaza

The Biden regime on Friday accused Israel of using U.S. weapons in ways that violate international law.

The regime is pressuring Israel and Prime Minister Netanyahu not to invade Rafah in Gaza – the final stronghold of Hamas terrorists.

Forbes reported:

The Biden administration said Friday it is “reasonable to assess” Israel has broken international law during the war in Gaza, multiple outlets reported, though the report didn’t definitively confirm any violations that would prompt a cutoff of U.S. aid—two days after President Joe Biden said “I’m not supplying the weapons” if Israel launches a broader offensive in southern Gaza.

Earlier this week Joe Biden threatened to cut off military aid to Israel as it continues its war against Hamas terrorists who murdered 1,200 Israelis on October 7, 2023.

Hamas is still holding over 130 Jews hostage including Americans.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration confirmed it was pausing a shipment of arms to Israel out of concern Israel will invade Rafah, a southeastern Gaza city in which an estimated million Palestinians are seeking refuge—and one of the only remaining parts of Gaza that hasn’t faced an Israeli ground incursion since Hamas’ attack last year. Later that day, Biden said he would not be “supplying the weapons” if Israel invaded Rafah. There has been growing pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to invade Rafah—from the U.S. and other allies—though Netanyahu said Thursday Israel “will stand alone” if it has to and will continue to fight until it defeats Hamas.

“I’ve made it clear that if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically been used to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities…it’s just wrong. We’re not going to supply the weapons and artillery shells”. @potus tells me — Erin Burnett (@ErinBurnett) May 8, 2024

Joe Biden has been threatening Israel and Prime Minister Netanyahu for weeks now.

CBS Chicago reported:

